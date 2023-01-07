Pfeiffer, Hudson among presenters at upcoming Critics Choice Awards

Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Hudson were among the celebrities named Friday as presenters for the upcoming 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

Pfeiffer will present a lifetime achievement award to Jeff Bridges during the Jan. 15 ceremony, while Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe, according to the Critics Choice Association.

Also serving as presenters during the ceremony will be Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Eve Hewson, Jude Hill, Tyler Hoechlin, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Hyland, Troy Kotsur, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Tulloch, Kerry Washington and Jeremy Allen White.

Chelsea Handler will host the ceremony, which will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City. The event will be televised live on The CW on the East Coast, but will be tape-delayed on the West Coast.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the leading film nominee for the awards, with 14 nods, while ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” leads among television programs with six.