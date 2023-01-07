Feb. 16 2022. That was the last time that Wabash and Wooster met. It was only for the North Coast Athletic Conference title and a trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament. Everyone remembers the Little Giants pulling out a thrilling 85-84 overtime win. Well now it was time for the two teams to square off yet again as the Wooster made the trip to Chadwick Court on Saturday as they held the top spot in the NCAC at 10-2 (4-0) on the season. What resulted in nothing short of red-hot shooting display in the second half, allowed the Little Giants to once again down their conference rival as they pulled away for a 83-68 statement win.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO