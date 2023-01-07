Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Bids received for Ascension Parish roundabout at Hwy. 929, Parker Road
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that seven projects around the state, including the roundabout construction at Hwy. 929 and Parker Road in Ascension Parish, received bids. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million, according to a news release. The projects and their apparent low bids...
WAFB.com
Pole on vehicles on I-10 West at Perkins causes lane closure, major backups
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pole on more than one vehicle caused major backups along the interstate in Baton Rouge on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 10. The incident took place along I-10 West at Perkins Road. All lanes were open as of 5:45 p.m., but traffic issues remained.
theadvocate.com
Port Allen-based refining company buys $4.8M downtown Baton Rouge office building
Port Allen-based Placid Refining Company has purchased an office building and parking lot in downtown Baton Rouge for nearly $4.8 million. The company bought the building at 402 N. Fourth St., which had been the former offices of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Level Homes, in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. Along with the 19,376-square-foot building, a .4 acre parking lot on the same block was also part of the transaction.
brproud.com
Deputy shot in leg after being ‘rushed by several dogs’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was shot after being rushed by “several dogs” at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. The sheriff’s office said the deputy and a training officer were making contact in reference to a...
postsouth.com
Pursuit protocols face scrutiny after fatal crash, Sheriff Brett Stassi says
The high-speed crash that took the lives of two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve will likely lead law enforcement agencies to reexamine their pursuit protocol, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Stassi said he had talked to three deputies before he spoke with POST/SOUTH for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Teri Casso named chair of East Ascension Drainage, Dempsey Lambert vice chair
The East Ascension Drainage Board selected Teri Casso, the District 8 member of the Ascension Parish Council, to serve as chair during the meeting held Jan. 10 in Gonzales. "I appreciate the opportunity to chair Drainage," Casso said. "It's not been something I've done in my now 12th year in my work with Ascension Parish. I've got a big seat to fill, standing on big shoulders here in following Chase (Melancon), Dempsey (Lambert), and others over the years who have been the Drainage chairman. I'm very grateful for the opportunity. We do have goals for this year, and I look forward to those. We're going to accomplish almost all of them."
brproud.com
Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
KNOE TV8
LSP releases body cam footage of deadly trooper-involved shooting on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has released body cam footage of the scene in which a man was shot and killed by troopers on I-10 in Baton Rouge following a high-speed chase on Dec. 8, 2022. Disclaimer from Louisiana State Police:. The investigation of the Louisiana State...
theadvocate.com
Though firefighters put them out, miles of fires along I-10 leave questions, scorched grass
Two Ascension Parish fire departments extinguished a miles-long series of fires along the shoulder of Interstate 10 eastbound in Prairieville and Gonzales Friday evening, the sheriff said. The fires extended from around the La. 73 interchange area for more than six miles to the southeast, according to the sheriff and...
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
EBR leaders give update on ongoing drainage efforts
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish updated the public on Sunday, Jan 8, about ongoing drainage efforts. According to a spokesman with the EBR Mayor-President’s Office, approximately 3,700 tons of debris have been removed from the Claycut Bayou and Ward Creek areas. Overall, about 22 million pounds of debris have been removed from more than 80 miles of drains and pipes in East Baton Rouge Parish.
WAFB.com
Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision
Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston. LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Updated: 32 minutes ago. Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of...
Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander to leave job at end of June
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander announced at the parish’s school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 that he will not renew his contract after June 30, 2023. “It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very...
wbrz.com
Blood drive for Brusly crash survivor hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve. Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition. He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police...
theadvocate.com
Zachary breaks ground on permanent public restroom facility at HugYourPeople Park
The city of Zachary broke ground Jan. 5 to build a permanent public restroom facility at HugYourPeople Park on Lee Street. The pigeonnier-type building designed by W. Briar Jones Architect PLLC will include baby changing stations in men's and women's restroom areas. "The air-conditioned ADA restrooms will be a welcome...
theadvocate.com
Slow pace of buyout of old Sherwood Forest golf course for flood protection raises concerns
Shortly after the workday lunch hour had ended, the crowd was light inside the clubhouse eatery at The Legacy at Bonne Esperance off Sherwood Forest Boulevard as a few golfers hit balls on the driving range outside. In the heart of the Sherwood Forest neighborhood in Baton Rouge, the old...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish finance committee discusses healthcare agreement with OLOL
The Ascension Parish Council's finance committee passed to the full council a proposed cooperative endeavor agreement between parish government and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Inc. during the Jan. 9 meeting held in Gonzales. Dr. Chris Trevino of the OLOL system, in speaking to the committee, said around ten...
wbrz.com
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Pair accused of burglarizing Houma preschool before setting it on fire
HOUMA - Two 19-year-olds were arrested after they allegedly broke into an under-construction preschool in Terrebonne Parish, stealing from the building before setting it on fire. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the arson attack happened on Dec. 26, 2022, at Pelican Point Preschool on Enterprise Drive in Houma.
LPSO: Guns reported missing after home burglary
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of burglary. Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m. after reports of a residential burglary. Authorities say when...
