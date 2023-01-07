ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Bids received for Ascension Parish roundabout at Hwy. 929, Parker Road

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that seven projects around the state, including the roundabout construction at Hwy. 929 and Parker Road in Ascension Parish, received bids. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million, according to a news release. The projects and their apparent low bids...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Port Allen-based refining company buys $4.8M downtown Baton Rouge office building

Port Allen-based Placid Refining Company has purchased an office building and parking lot in downtown Baton Rouge for nearly $4.8 million. The company bought the building at 402 N. Fourth St., which had been the former offices of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Level Homes, in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. Along with the 19,376-square-foot building, a .4 acre parking lot on the same block was also part of the transaction.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputy shot in leg after being ‘rushed by several dogs’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was shot after being rushed by “several dogs” at a Baton Rouge apartment complex. The sheriff’s office said the deputy and a training officer were making contact in reference to a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Pursuit protocols face scrutiny after fatal crash, Sheriff Brett Stassi says

The high-speed crash that took the lives of two Brusly High School students on New Year’s Eve will likely lead law enforcement agencies to reexamine their pursuit protocol, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Stassi said he had talked to three deputies before he spoke with POST/SOUTH for...
BRUSLY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Teri Casso named chair of East Ascension Drainage, Dempsey Lambert vice chair

The East Ascension Drainage Board selected Teri Casso, the District 8 member of the Ascension Parish Council, to serve as chair during the meeting held Jan. 10 in Gonzales. "I appreciate the opportunity to chair Drainage," Casso said. "It's not been something I've done in my now 12th year in my work with Ascension Parish. I've got a big seat to fill, standing on big shoulders here in following Chase (Melancon), Dempsey (Lambert), and others over the years who have been the Drainage chairman. I'm very grateful for the opportunity. We do have goals for this year, and I look forward to those. We're going to accomplish almost all of them."
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
BATON ROUGE, LA
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

EBR leaders give update on ongoing drainage efforts

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish updated the public on Sunday, Jan 8, about ongoing drainage efforts. According to a spokesman with the EBR Mayor-President’s Office, approximately 3,700 tons of debris have been removed from the Claycut Bayou and Ward Creek areas. Overall, about 22 million pounds of debris have been removed from more than 80 miles of drains and pipes in East Baton Rouge Parish.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision

Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston. LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Updated: 32 minutes ago. Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish finance committee discusses healthcare agreement with OLOL

The Ascension Parish Council's finance committee passed to the full council a proposed cooperative endeavor agreement between parish government and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Inc. during the Jan. 9 meeting held in Gonzales. Dr. Chris Trevino of the OLOL system, in speaking to the committee, said around ten...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Pair accused of burglarizing Houma preschool before setting it on fire

HOUMA - Two 19-year-olds were arrested after they allegedly broke into an under-construction preschool in Terrebonne Parish, stealing from the building before setting it on fire. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the arson attack happened on Dec. 26, 2022, at Pelican Point Preschool on Enterprise Drive in Houma.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

LPSO: Guns reported missing after home burglary

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of burglary. Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m. after reports of a residential burglary. Authorities say when...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

