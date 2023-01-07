Read full article on original website
Related
Vehicle crashes into bank in Grand Rapids, no injuries
Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a bank building in Grand Rapids near Kentwood Tuesday morning.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Expect delays when traveling this roadway near Tanger Outlets in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – Crews will begin roadside work this week along an outdated roadway near the Tanger Outlets, southeast of Grand Rapids. What does that mean for motorists? You can expect some traffic delays this month if you’re traveling along 84th Street. Starting Tuesday morning, Jan. 10,...
battlecreekmi.gov
City announces closures on Jan. 12, 16
The City of Battle Creek announces the following closures for the month of January 2023:. Thursday, Jan. 12 – City Hall will be closed the entire day for staff training, and a holiday gathering. We are open regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of this week. Monday,...
go955.com
City of Otsego working to increase funding for Public Safety through millage proposal
OTSEGO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Otsego is working to bolster funding for it’s Public Safety department through a public safety millage increase proposal. City Commissioners are set to meet next week on Monday, January 16 to pass a Resolution to apply ballot language to the May ballot for additional Public Safety revenue.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Truck spills wet soil on multiple Walker roads
Road crews worked to clean up a spill on multiple roads in Walker Tuesday morning.
WNDU
Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close
SBPD to seek new hires with 'Winter Prospect Day' in February. Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews. Plans approved to rehabilitate Angela Boulevard bridge. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Construction should begin this spring or summer. Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co....
WNDU
Benton Harbor urges residents to take additional steps to rid homes of lead
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The state health department is urging residents to take additional steps to get rid of lead in their homes!. Despite the city of Benton Harbor replacing lead lines in the city, there are still some extra lengths residents need to go to for a lead-free home!
West Michigan 911 outage resolved
Dispatch asked residents to call alternate numbers in an emergency.
Large Grand Rapids housing, retail development scaled back by 307 units
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Detroit-based development firm has cut the number of apartments planed as part of the proposed, large-scale redevelopment of the historic Sligh Furniture building and surrounding property on the city’s Southwest Side. Originally, in the spring of 2021, John Gibbs of Sturgeon Bay Partners...
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Jan. 11–20)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
WWMTCw
Wyoming Public Safety asks for help in finding vehicle seen near fatal shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety continues to investigate a a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that took place on Nov. 1, according to police. The incident happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive Southwest. November: Teenage bicyclist shot and...
Fry Crawl? West Michigan Woman Searches For the Best French Fries in Kalamazoo
Don't get me wrong, I love potatoes in all their forms: mashed, baked, tater tots, waffle fries-- as long as it's a starchy carbohydrate, I'm in!. But what lengths would you go to in order to find the best french fries around? One West Michigan woman has made it her quest to find the best fries in Kalamazoo for the sake of her father. Confused? Keep reading!
Fox17
Deputies warn of Ottawa County phone scam
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning of a fraudulent phone scam making the rounds through Ottawa County. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of phone calls claiming to be a member of the department. The calls were reportedly made Monday and Tuesday.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Grand Rapids ranked 12th in top 'Bed Bug Cities List'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is once again in the top 20 cities for bed bugs based on Orkin's annual survey. Pest control service provider Orkin ranks the top 50 cities each year based on the number of bed bug treatments performed in each metro area. Grand Rapids...
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November
WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect
KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
Wyoming police seek car in shooting investigation
Police are asking the public for information about a car that may have been involved in a deadly shooting in Wyoming in November.
Comments / 0