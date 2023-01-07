ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, January 7, 2023

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Bobblehead Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT., ESPN

Crimson Tide Results

Gymnastics: Alabama 196.975, Michigan State 196.550

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2023 opener

238 days

Did you Notice?

  • Members of the Alabama track and field team spent time giving back at the West Alabama Food Bank.
  • Former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named the MVP of the Pittsburgh Steelers as voted on by his teammates.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 7, 1971 : Former Alabama baseball standout Frank Menechino was born in Staten Island, N.Y.

January 7, 1990 : Bill Curry told the Alabama team that he was accepting another opportunity and leaving Tuscaloosa immediately.

January 7, 2010 : Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram Jr. ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Trent Richardson ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama won its first national title since 1992 with a 37-21 victory over Texas in the BCS Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy was knocked out of the game early on, and Marcell Dareus picked off backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert's shovel pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown right before halftime.

January 7, 2013 : Led by Eddie Lacy and AJ McCarron, Alabama destroyed Notre Dame for the BCS championship with a 42-14 victory in Miami, winning its second straight national title and third in four years. Lacy, the game's offensive MVP, ran for one touchdown and caught a pass for another in the final minute of the opening half while helping give the Crimson Tide a 28-0 lead. He finished with 140 yards on 20 carries, while McCarron was 20-for-28 for four touchdowns and 264 yards.

January 7, 2019 : In the fourth consecutive playoff meeting between Alabama and Clemson, this time in Santa Clara, Calif., the Tigers evened the playoff series and beat the Crimson Tide for the national championship, 44-16. No. 1 Alabama was aiming to win its sixth national title in 10 years.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“We back!” – Mark Ingram Jr. after Alabama defeated Texas to win the national championship on this date in 2010.

We'll Leave You With This

More good news from the biggest story in sports this week

