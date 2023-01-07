Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Support Indiana Youth Organization by Attending the Y&E Black & White Charity Ball
Break out your formal wear and get ready for a night out to raise funds and celebrate an amazing organization that is doing big things for the youth in the Evansville community. 7th Annual Black and White Masquerade Charity Ball. Join us and our Townsquare Media sister stations in supporting...
Queen of Hearts Jackpot Excitement is Building in Owensboro, KY
This has been a big week for lottery jackpots. Last night, the Mega Millions jackpot soared to 1.1 BILLION dollars! The Powerball jackpot has climbed to nearly 400 million dollars as well. Here in Owensboro, there's a bunch of excitement building at the local Bingo hall. For the second time in the last twelve months, the Queen of Hearts jackpot at Trinity High School's Bingo has gone unclaimed and the pot is getting bigger and bigger by the night. And, honestly, the odds may be more slightly in your favor in Owensboro than they are for the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots.
Need a job? Old National Events Plaza is hiring on the spot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New hiring opportunities are opening up in Evansville. Old National Events Plaza is hiring adding members to their team this Thursday. Organizers with the hiring event say it will be focused on getting in new employees part-time. Old National Events Plaza is calling all bartenders, concession staff, cooks, kitchen assistants, security […]
5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved
I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
Beat the Winter Blues with Indoor Swim Lessons in the Evansville-Owensboro Area
YMCA- Register online now for swim lessons. There are many options available to choose from, there is bound to be a lesson option that would be best suited to your needs. From parent-tot lessons for ages 6 months to 3 years to group lessons if you want to practice your social butterfly stroke (see what I did there?) to private swim lessons. You can achieve your lifeguard certification at the Y as well. You can register online or by calling 270-926-9622.
wymt.com
Ohio County couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Dean and Carl Burton have been together for 72 years. They met at a church revival. Initially, Mrs. Burton was not all that charmed. “After church, he asked to take me home one night and I said, ‘no,’ said Dean. “He asked the next...
14news.com
Trial underway in Hopkins Co. murder
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun in Hopkins County in a 2020 murder case. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicole Merrell of Madisonville. [Previous: Bond now $1 million for man accused of killing woman and shooting toddler]. Police say he also...
Private dive teams join search for missing Princeton man
MT. CARMEL, Ind. (WEHT)– A private diving team is stepping up to help in the search for a man who has been missing for a month. The group is called “Chaos Divers”, and is based in Southern Illinois. It travels around the country to bring closure to families of missing persons. The group arrived at […]
14news.com
New Planet Fitness coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new Planet Fitness is coming to Towne Square Mall in Owensboro. Officials with Planet Fitness management confirm the news of the second location. They say the new gym will face Target on Frederica inside the mall. A timetable has not yet been announced, but they...
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
104.1 WIKY
Large Grant Will Help Build 18 Bed Facility
The Empowerment Academy has received an $85,000 grant from the Truist Foundation. The money will be used for the construction of the Hope Capital Campaign in Owensboro. This will be a long term housing facility for homeless high school students that usually fall through the cracks. The home will have...
Planet Fitness sets sights on second Owensboro location
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Planet Fitness, a nationwide fitness franchise that prides itself on being a “Judgement Free Zone”, is working on opening a second location in Owensboro. We spoke with the General Manager of the Planet Fitness on SR54, and she tells us the brand will open the new gym in Towne Square Mall. […]
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
METS and SWIRCA provide free rides for Evansville seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Starting January 1 and continuing through June 30, the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will provide free bus rides to disabled persons and seniors 65 years and older who reside in the city of Evansville. This is made possible through community support and grant funding received by SWIRCA and More. Officials […]
14news.com
Fire rekindles in Union Co.
WAVERLY, Ky. (WFIE) - The same house that caught fire Tuesday, caught fire again Wednesday morning. Officials confirm it rekindled and was fully engulfed when they arrived. The first fire broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the home on Utley Utley Road. When our crews arrived on scene, they...
Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
14news.com
Ohio Co. sheriff’s deputy honored with service award
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Eskridge has been named the first recipient of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Above and Beyond Award. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this award was created in memory of Officer Jerry Critchelow, who consistently went above and beyond in the line of duty and in his personal life.
Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County. Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug. Bratcher was […]
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Indiana Restaurant Owner Helps Homeless Woman and Customers React to Act of Kindness
Driving around any community, you can see those homeless and living on the street, You see men, women, and sometimes children sitting near buildings, resting in parks, and walking around looking for shelter and food. So many people, especially now, are finding themselves unable to take care of the basic...
