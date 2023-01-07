ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings

Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
[Updated] Standoff & Homicide Rock Billings Midtown Sunday Night

Billings, MT - At 6:09 pm Jan. 8, Officers responded to the 1200 block of Burlington for reports of a shooting. The male victim of the shooting was transported privately to the hospital. Officers arrived on the scene and determined the suspect was still inside the residence and all of the residents had fled the scene. The suspect continued to fire shots from the residence. No one was struck by these shots.
Want ‘Free’ Eggs in Billings? Do the Math Before You Buy Chicks

Eggs have traditionally been one of the most affordable foods. I recall the days of being young, single, and broke. When my paycheck was gone, at least I could scrounge up enough spare change to get a dozen eggs. It wasn't that long ago that you could commonly find eggs on sale for around a dollar a dozen. Everyday prices gradually edged to around $2-ish per dozen in recent years and in the last month or so prices have escalated drastically in Billings and nationwide, thanks to avian bird flu that has been decimating poultry in the US this year.
The Chicks Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency

The Chicks are the latest country act to book an extended stay in Vegas. The country trio have announced a six-date Las Vegas residency for May 2023, set to take place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. "Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry...
Top 5 Things Billings Needs in a Great New School Superintendent

As you know Billings School District 2 is currently conducting a nationwide search for a new superintendent. A couple of things... 1. First, it's hard for me to believe that with all of our administrators and personnel in Billings, we don't have anyone qualified for the job. It would be great to have someone local. Even statewide we should have someone qualified and familiar with our problems and our culture.
Ripped Off by a Billings Tattoo Shop? Here’s What You Can Do

One of the biggest dramas lately on local social media has revolved around a Billings tattoo shop. ICYMI, Rise Again Tattoo reportedly did a couple of not-so-cool things recently. 1) they were passing off another tattoo artist's work as their own on social media, and 2) they sold a bunch of gift certificates before the holidays, then abruptly closed their doors and skipped town, leaving dozens of customers high and dry.
