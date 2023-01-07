Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating the beating death of a man that may have begun as a robbery. On Sunday morning around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to 21st and Adeline streets in West Oakland. Police said they were called to investigate a report of a robbery. Investigators...
pioneerpublishers.com
Pittsburg teen’s final hours and death remain a mystery
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 10, 2023) — Officials are still putting together the pieces swirling around a 19-year-old Pittsburg man’s disappearance on New Year’s Day and the discovery of his body alongside Highway 4 on Jan. 7. The Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol...
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting near high school injures 2, second near zoo: Oakland Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least two people were injured Tuesday in two shootings in Oakland, according to the police. The Oakland Police Department said the first shooting happened Tuesday shortly after 2:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Ygnacio Avenue, just outside of Fremont High School. Both victims arrived at...
Surveillance video shows self-driving Tesla crash on Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Surveillance video from a Thanksgiving Day crash on the Bay Bridge involving a Tesla in “Full Self-Driving” mode has been released. Video from the crash shows as the white Tesla Model S shifts over to the fast lane before quickly braking. The unexpected deceleration then leads to an eight-vehicle pileup. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man, woman, dog rescued after car careens off Highway 17 embankment
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Two people and a dog were rescued Tuesday night during the pouring rain on Highway 17 near Santa Cruz when their car careened about 50 feet down an embankment. Video taken at the scene shows Santa Clara County firefighters assisting a woman and a man up...
Missing 70-year-old Brentwood woman found
Update: Nyona Grave has been found, according to Brentwood police. BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — The Brentwood Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old woman last seen Monday night. She is considered at-risk because of her history with Alzheimer’s disease, according to Brentwood police. Nyona Graves was last seen around 9:41 p.m. Monday in the area […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rear-End Collision on Southbound I-880 and Fremont Boulevard
On the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a rear-end collision on Interstate 880 in Fremont. The incident occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. on southbound I-880 at the Fremont Boulevard offramp, officials said. Details on the Rear-End Collision on Interstate 880 in Fremont. A preliminary release...
lostcoastoutpost.com
DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus
On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
Suspected drunk driver scares McDonalds crowd after driving on sidewalk
The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man today who gave passersby a scare earlier in the day as his car jumped the sidewalk at 24th Street in front of McDonalds. No one was hurt in the incident, which occcured just after noon. The driver, who police allege was intoxicated,...
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
sfrichmondreview.com
Police Blotter: Richmond District
Vandalism, Trespassing: 500 Block of Point Lobos Avenue, Nov. 22, 1:27 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible burglary in progress. The witness said she heard someone banging on the front door of her hotel room and the sound of someone trying the doorknob. She then heard the sound of glass breaking in the adjacent unit.
San Francisco business owner filmed spraying woman who appears to be homeless with hose
A local business is getting some misdirected hate after a man was filmed spraying water on a woman who appears to be homeless in front of the establishment. The problem is, the man isn't affiliated with the business.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Recover Stolen Property in Probation Search at Motel
Nearly $10,000 in stolen property was recovered during a probation search in a motel room on Cleveland Avenue. Santa Rosa police conducted the search of Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega’s room on Sunday morning as she was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021. Police also arrested Driden Adrian Estrada for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property. Police found many stolen items valuing over $9,200 — a lot of the stuff was stolen from a local department store. Detective are actively working on identifying additional victims and returning the property.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Involving Tree in Contra Costa County
On the morning of Sunday, January 8, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatality following a solo car accident on SR-24 in Lafayette. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 in the vicinity of Oak Hill Road and involved an SUV, according to officials. Details...
pioneerpublishers.com
Dance studio left reeling from new vandalism in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 9, 2023) — The new year has started like the old one concluded with more vandalism to Clayton Valley Dance Academy’s entry way and other neighboring tenants of the Clayton Valley Shopping Center along Ygnacio Valley Road. This time, however, an arrest was made of...
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Mountain View
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after he allegedly kidnapped a woman before assaulting her in his apartment, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.
San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
