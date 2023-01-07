ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) out again Sunday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Clarke is dealing with left hip soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. Now, he will remain sidelined versus Utah to close out the week. In 35 games this season,...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy