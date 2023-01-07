Read full article on original website
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
Sacramento Kings Make A Roster Move On Friday
On Friday, the Sacramento Kings decided to waive Chima Moneke.
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) out again Sunday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Clarke is dealing with left hip soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. Now, he will remain sidelined versus Utah to close out the week. In 35 games this season,...
Sacramento Kings Officially Announce Signing Of Former Celtics, Nuggets and Thunder Guard
On Monday, the Sacramento Kings officially announced that they have signed PJ Dozier to a 10-day contract.
Mavs’ Tim Hardaway Jr. Trade is ‘Essentially Up to Cavs’
Tim Hardaway Jr. has turned his season around lately after a slow start. However, he might not remain with the Dallas Mavericks between now and the February 9 trade deadline.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
BREAKING: Darius Garland's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Suns Game
Darius Garland will be in the starting lineup on Sunday night.
Sources: Sacramento Kings signing defensive-minded guard P.J. Dozier to 10-day contract
The Sacramento Kings believe P.J. Dozier can provide versatility at both ends of the floor, especially on defense.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/9/2023
The San Antonio Spurs (13-27) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (26-13) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Grizzlies prediction and pick. San Antonio has lost four of their last five games to drop them to 14th place in...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (26-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the San Antonio Spurs. Morant is currently 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 12-10 against Western...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
