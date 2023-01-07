ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

How AEDs can save a life during cardiac arrest

By David Denk, Sasha Loftis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDzOT_0k6Y3n8T00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In light of recent events involving athletes undergoing cardiac arrest, 8 News Now spoke with one local agency to learn more about the life-saving tools used in these incidents.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) essentially works to shock the heart back into rhythm, in the case of cardiac arrest. This can increase someone’s survival rate by 38%.

It is often used in tandem with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The machine actually talks users through the process.

The machine comes with two adhesive pads that attach to the torso. After contacting 911, users are guided through the process by voice commands. And if shocking someone is a concern, it shouldn’t be, as the machine only does so under very specific circumstances.

“The AED is looking for ventricular fibrillation, that’s a shockable rhythm,” Steve Smith with Red Rock Search & Rescue told 8 News Now. “So people say “I’m afraid to use it, I don’t want to accidentally shock somebody, you can’t. It only shocks on v-fib.”

While anyone can use an AED in an emergency situation, it is highly suggested that take a certified training course in order to familiarize themselves with the machine and even learn CPR in the process.

The American Red Cross and American Heart Association offer local CPR certification classes and AED training for anyone looking to sign up.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com

High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Officials in Las Vegas say a student died after he unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school. According to a post from Amplus Academy, the student was identified as senior Jordan Brister. A GoFundMe shared by the school said Brister “suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. According to the Clark County Coroner, 16-year-old Ashari Hughes’s cause of death was ruled as “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Flight Club Social Darts Las Vegas Hits The Bullseyes

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas has hit the bullseye on a new way to party and play! Roqui Theus gave us a tour of the newly opened Flight Club Social Darts inside the Grand Canal Shoppes. As the largest location in the world, Flight Club Social Darts Las Vegas provides guests with a unique immersive gaming experience […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Seeking to be the best sign spinner in the world

On Saturday, Jan. 14, at noon, dozens of sign spinners will compete for the chance to be crowned the best AArrow Sign Spinner in the world. There are also cash prizes including a $5,000 prize. The competition is free and open to the public and takes place at the Fremont Street Experience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Adopt A Kitten In Las Vegas, Get A Free Airline Flight

Frontier Airlines has announced they’re offering free vouchers in exchange for the adoption of a kitten. One of three very special kittens, to be exact. Their names are Delta, Spirit and, of course, Frontier. The announcement was made on Frontier’s Twitter page. This is so sweet! Thank you for the honor, @animalfndlv! We’d love to donate two flight vouchers each to the people who adopt @Delta and @Spirit; and four vouchers to the person who adopts Frontier.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Alleged Las Vegas serial killer accused of killing 3rd victim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing at least four unhoused people and killing two of them in September 2022 has been connected to an earlier stabbing death, Las Vegas police announced Monday. Christopher Martell, 33, is now accused of stabbing and killing 43-year-old Jeffrey Philip Pridgen on Feb. 15, 2022. Pridgen was […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy