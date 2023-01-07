ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd, MT

KULR8

Undefeated Huntley Project girls get 25-point win over Colstrip

WORDEN--Tuesday night in Worden the undefeated Huntley Project Red Devils hosted the defending state champion Colstrip Fillies. Both teams had trouble getting shots to fall early, and Project held Colstrip scoreless for just over five minutes to start the game. A lot of the Fillies early points came from free-throws,...
WORDEN, MT
KULR8

Billings West girls glide past Great Falls to win third straight

BILLINGS- Billings West jumped out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they defeated Great Falls 75-37, picking up their third consecutive win. Four Golden Bears scored in double figures, led by 15 from Kourntey Grossman and 14 from Layla Baumann. Sydney Pierce added 13 and Megan Voegele scored 12.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Miles Community College inks Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin

BILLINGS — Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin has signed to play for Miles Community College, Pioneers coach Robin Cusimano announced on Tuesday. Champlin, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter/middle blocker, helped the Broncs win the Class AA state title in November. She had 42 kills, 152 assists, 58 digs and...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave

Updated Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00pm: Billings police were able to talk a mentally distraught man down from a tree near Division St. And 6th Ave. North Friday night after closing down part of Grand. “Due to a significant mental health crisis, measures were taken to reduce sources of...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Want ‘Free’ Eggs in Billings? Do the Math Before You Buy Chicks

Eggs have traditionally been one of the most affordable foods. I recall the days of being young, single, and broke. When my paycheck was gone, at least I could scrounge up enough spare change to get a dozen eggs. It wasn't that long ago that you could commonly find eggs on sale for around a dollar a dozen. Everyday prices gradually edged to around $2-ish per dozen in recent years and in the last month or so prices have escalated drastically in Billings and nationwide, thanks to avian bird flu that has been decimating poultry in the US this year.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings

Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Alberta Bair Theater receives $20,000 grant

BILLINGS, Mont. — "Alberta Bair Theater is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000. This grant will support a group of shows being presented by ABT, including Dreamers – Magos Herrera...
BILLINGS, MT

