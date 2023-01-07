Read full article on original website
Undefeated Huntley Project girls get 25-point win over Colstrip
WORDEN--Tuesday night in Worden the undefeated Huntley Project Red Devils hosted the defending state champion Colstrip Fillies. Both teams had trouble getting shots to fall early, and Project held Colstrip scoreless for just over five minutes to start the game. A lot of the Fillies early points came from free-throws,...
Billings West girls glide past Great Falls to win third straight
BILLINGS- Billings West jumped out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they defeated Great Falls 75-37, picking up their third consecutive win. Four Golden Bears scored in double figures, led by 15 from Kourntey Grossman and 14 from Layla Baumann. Sydney Pierce added 13 and Megan Voegele scored 12.
Champions Indoor Football league announces playoff guidelines, rule changes
BILLINGS — The Champions Indoor Football league, of which the Billings Outlaws are a member, has recently announced new playoff guidelines and rule changes on extra points for the 2023 season. Both announcements were made in press releases in the last week. This year will be the 10th season...
MSU Billings to begin selling beer at basketball games starting this week
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings will sell beer at home basketball games beginning this week with the possibility of it being a fixture at other athletic events, per a news release from the athletic department Tuesday evening. The university will roll out a beer garden at the north end...
Miles Community College inks Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin
BILLINGS — Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin has signed to play for Miles Community College, Pioneers coach Robin Cusimano announced on Tuesday. Champlin, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter/middle blocker, helped the Broncs win the Class AA state title in November. She had 42 kills, 152 assists, 58 digs and...
MSUB's Abdul Bah named GNAC player of the week after historic shooting effort
PORTLAND, Ore. –Montana State Billings senior guard Abdul Bah and Western Washington junior forward Brooke Walling put together a pair of standout performances in road wins that kept their teams at the top of the conference standings, earning the duo selection as the GNAC Basketball Players of the Week.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Montana veteran nonprofit says more funding and access to healthcare are crucial
Miguel Gonzalez, the founder of Warrior Wishes Montana, said 60 veterans committed suicide in Montana before veterans day in 2022. He believes increased funding and access to healthcare are crucial.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
Update: Search for missing Billings woman suspended for the night
Sherri Richterich, a 77-year-old Billings woman, has now been missing for over 36 hours with no real leads.
City of Billings considering tree diversity amidst climate change
Trees are critical infrastructure that can help cities withstand the effects of climate change by providing shade, absorbing stormwater and filtering air pollution.
Billings, Do You Know Owners of These Dogs Spotted Around Town?
I used to have my own dog walking business. It was quite successful and I did it for 5 years until the pandemic started. I walked all different types of dogs like a Pomeranian, a Shiatsu, a Coon and Basset hound, and of course all the different mutts we love.
Billings antique mall sees record number of sales during the pandemic
“We’ve thrived through the pandemic. I mean we had the five weeks we were down, and other than that we’ve had record sales for the past three years,” said Danny Kramer.
BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave
Updated Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00pm: Billings police were able to talk a mentally distraught man down from a tree near Division St. And 6th Ave. North Friday night after closing down part of Grand. “Due to a significant mental health crisis, measures were taken to reduce sources of...
Want ‘Free’ Eggs in Billings? Do the Math Before You Buy Chicks
Eggs have traditionally been one of the most affordable foods. I recall the days of being young, single, and broke. When my paycheck was gone, at least I could scrounge up enough spare change to get a dozen eggs. It wasn't that long ago that you could commonly find eggs on sale for around a dollar a dozen. Everyday prices gradually edged to around $2-ish per dozen in recent years and in the last month or so prices have escalated drastically in Billings and nationwide, thanks to avian bird flu that has been decimating poultry in the US this year.
Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings
Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Billings area woman
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Sherri Richterich.
Alberta Bair Theater receives $20,000 grant
BILLINGS, Mont. — "Alberta Bair Theater is pleased to announce it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000. This grant will support a group of shows being presented by ABT, including Dreamers – Magos Herrera...
UPDATE: Murder suspect arrested following standoff in Billings
A seven-hour standoff has ended as police officers took a man into custody, without injury to the officers or suspect, Billings police say.
