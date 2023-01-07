ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

PFW men’s volleyball sweeps King to open season

By PFW Sports Information
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PCvy_0k6Y3SY600

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball started off the 2023 season with a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-17, 25-14) over King on Friday night (Jan. 6).

Jon Diedrich started his senior year with 10 kills. Sophomore Mark Frazier had the best game of his career thus far, recording seven kills on 13 swings for a .308 clip. He added six blocks, five digs and three aces. In his grudge match against his former team, Noah Melendez had seven digs.

The Mastodons jumped out to a 9-4 lead, capping off with a triple block from Frazier, Diedrich and Emmanuel Jurineack . The Tornado tied the set at 19 before the ‘Dons rattled off four straight to go up 23-19. Diedrich aced King to give the ‘Dons the four-point cushion. The ‘Dons hit .478 (13-2-23 in the second set.

The Tornado and Mastodons traded the first 31 points of the second set until the Mastodons led 16-15. Then the ‘Dons went on a 9-2 run to take the frame, spurred by three kills from Frazier, three kills from Diedrich, and three blocks from Sergio Carrillo and Bryce Walker .

The third set was all Purdue Fort Wayne, as the Mastodons went on an 8-0 run behind Carrillo’s service to go up 12-5. Diedrich scored the last two points of the night for the ‘Dons: a solo block and a kill.

Purdue Fort Wayne out-hit King .250 to .085. The Mastodons held the Tornado to -0.143 in the third set. The ‘Dons were a force at the net, as they finished with 13.5 blocks. This included 5.5 in the first set and 5.0 in the third. Frazier and Jurineack had six blocks each and Walker had five.

The Mastodons go to 1-0 while the Tornado fall to 0-1. Purdue Fort Wayne is set to play (RV) NJIT tomorrow night (Saturday, Jan. 7) at 7 p.m. on the Arnie Ball Court.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

1/10 Prep Recap – ACAC Tourney tips off 100th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 100th edition of the ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament and the 49th version of the ACAC Girls Basketball Tournament got underway on Tuesday night to headline area prep hoops action. At Bluffton High School it was the Woodlan boys winning the first game of the night, beating the host Tigers […]
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE 15

Huntington North’s Douglass picks IU South Bend

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School senior Reece Douglass put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon as the softball standout signed with the Titans of IU South Bend. Last year as a junior Douglass helped the Vikings to an overall record of 15-9. She hit .400 with a team-high 3 home runs and […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

Longtime Bellmont wrestling coach Gunsett passes away

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Over the years Bellmont wrestling has become one of the premier programs in any sport throughout northeast Indiana, and at the heart of the team’s success was coach Paul Gunsett. The 53-year old Gunsett passed away last Friday at the age of 53 following a battle with melanoma cancer, but his […]
DECATUR, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne makes list of worst cities for bed bugs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights. The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are the top […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy