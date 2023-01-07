Effective: 2023-01-11 01:42:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Northern California, including the following areas, Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northern Shasta County including the Shasta Lake area, West Slopes of the Northern Sierra Nevada, and Western Plumas County including Lassen Park. * WHEN...From 10 AM PST this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

