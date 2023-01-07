Madelyn Schmader Late Shot Give Brockway Girls Victory; Clearfield Rallies Past Bellefonte for Win; ECC Boys Win

KNOX, Pa. – Leading by three to start the fourth quarter, Keystone opened the quarter on a 14-6 run on its way to a 41-28 win over visiting Clarion. Mia Traister was strong early in the quarter for the Lady Panthers scoring five points, including a banked home 3-pointer, while Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game Natalie Bowser put the capper on the win by scoring six of her game-high 18 points in the final eight minutes.

CLARION, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO