Madelyn Schmader Late Shot Give Brockway Girls Victory; Clearfield Rallies Past Bellefonte for Win; ECC Boys Win

d9and10sports.com
Fourth-Quarter Push Helps Keystone Girls Down Clarion; Union Stuns C-L Girls; Ridgway, O-E Boys Roll Jan. 10, 2023
KNOX, Pa. – Leading by three to start the fourth quarter, Keystone opened the quarter on a 14-6 run on its way to a 41-28 win over visiting Clarion. Mia Traister was strong early in the quarter for the Lady Panthers scoring five points, including a banked home 3-pointer, while Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game Natalie Bowser put the capper on the win by scoring six of her game-high 18 points in the final eight minutes.
d9and10sports.com
Warren Boys Top Bradford For Second Time; Slippery Rock Boys Get Big Win Over Ellwood City Jan. 9, 2023
BRADFORD, Pa. – Owen Becker and Braylon Barnes combined for 45 points as Warren beat Bradford for the second time this season, 70-50. Rewatch the game:. “Our energy was great on offense, which pushed us,” Barnes said. “Our defense wasn’t great. But mental mistakes are going to happen when you haven’t played in a while (the Dragons’ last game was Dec. 30).”
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Clarion at Keystone Girls Basketball Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Clarion at Keystone girls’ basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10. The game will be available on D9and10Sports.com as well as all of the YDL Sports Network social media channels. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: A-K Valley high schools got their names in some interesting ways
Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series. Check back next Sunday for part two. High schools in the Alle-Kiski Valley have all kinds of names for all kinds of reasons. There’s topography, people, a fruit and even a popular song. That’s right … a school...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Indiana County Man Killed After Vehicle Rammed From Behind on Route 422
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Indiana County man was killed after his vehicle was rammed from behind on Route 422 early Saturday morning. According to Indiana-based State Police, this crash took place around 1:02 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Route 422 (Ben Franklin Highway), in Pine Township, Indiana County.
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
Prior Centre County resident sentenced to prison for fatal Clearfield County crash
The October 2021 crash along U.S. Route 322 in Clearfield County killed a 74-year-old grandmother from Ohio.
Clearfield County crash leaves one dead
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
5 blighted buildings to be demolished in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County will be completing five demolitions of blighted structures throughout the County. The demolitions are fully funded through Act 152. The second of the five structures were demolished on Monday, January 9th at 409 Church Street, Gallitzin Borough. The Redevelopment Authority signed a contract with […]
Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
wtae.com
25-year-old dead after crash in Pine Township
INDIANA, Pa. — An early morning crash on Route 422 in Pine Township, Indiana County, has been deemed fatal. Hunter Lewis McCloskey, 25, of Homer City, died Saturday around 1 a.m., according to a report from the Indiana County coroner. The report said that McCloskey was rear-ended by a...
wesb.com
State Police Investigating Port Burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help solving a burglary in Port Allegany. Troopers say that a residence on Wilson Avenue was burglarized some time during late November or early December of last year. Nothing of value was taken or reported missing. Anyone with information about...
Altoona retailer sells $1M scratch-off ticket, Pennsylvania Lottery says
It’s the city’s second $1 million lottery winner this week.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Was Westmoreland County DA Nicole Ziccarelli's car crash a minor incident?
It does not matter if a public official’s incident is a fender bender or a four-car collision. What can make it a big deal is how it is handled. Just like with information requests and properly conducted meetings, the difference between doing it right and doing it wrong is doing it openly.
Altoona Bed Bath & Beyond, other PA locations set to close
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
2 injured in Route 22 wreck in Derry Township
Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Route 22 in Derry Township. A man and woman were taken by ambulance to an area hospital after their vehicle overturned in the wreck, according to Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. The woman was trapped and had to be freed by forcing open a vehicle door, he said.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Summerville Woman Scammed Out of $20K Over Course of Two Months
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a local woman was reportedly scammed out of approximately $20,000 over the course of two months. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Mount Pleasant Road in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a theft around 4:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.
9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
wccsradio.com
PHONE SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a phone scam that took place on Thursday. Officers say the incident occurred at 4:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grant Street. They say a man impersonating an Indiana County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a phone call regarding counterfeit dollar bills being used and discovered.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Driver Injured After Losing Control of Pickup Truck
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen driver was injured after he lost control of a pickup truck along Interstate 80 on Saturday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Interstate 80 west, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
