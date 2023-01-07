ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainier, WA

Chronicle

Tigers Blow Out Loggers

Onalaska: R. McGraw 6, Underhill 7, Russon 6, C. McGraw 2, Rushton 12, Zandell 2, Pannkuk 5. Napavine: Grose 29, Denault 16, Kelly 3, Stanley 2, Prather 17, Demarest 1, Nelson 6, Bullock 16, Landram 4, Harris 4. Four Napavine boys basketball players scored in double figures, and the Tigers...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Mossyrock Dominates Clash of Vikings

Willapa Valley: Fluke 2, Matlock 3, Huber 6, Patrick 6, Emery 3, Quezada 5. Mossyrock: M. Torrey 2, P. Torrey 27, C. Marshall 24, R. Marshall 2, D. Marshall 1, Brooks 4, Barrows 4. The Mossyrock girls basketball team staked its claim atop the 1B Columbia Valley League and defended...
MOSSYROCK, WA
Chronicle

Cardinals Can’t Keep Up With Mules in Home Loss

Wahkiakum: Garrett 3, Johnson 3, Curl 9, Wilson 3, Avalon 43, Niemela 3, Carlson 19, Sause 7. Winlock: Scofield 4, Cline 14, Svenson 12, Sickles 18, Patching 3, Allman 6. Despite some nice offensive production, the Winlock boys basketball team had a hard time stopping anything Wahkiakum wanted to do in a 90-55 loss Tuesday night at home.
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Acorns Beat Owls by 103

107-4. The Oakville boys basketball team won in about the most dominating way possible Tuesday with a triple-digit victory, blasting Mary M. Knight 107-4 in a 1B Coastal League matchup in Elma. The Acorns put up 34 points in both the first and third quarter, going into the fourth up...
OAKVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Warriors Come Up Just Short of Highclimbers

Rochester: Delany Winter 13, Stull 7, Hoover 7, Haury 5, Andree-Cordell 4. The Rochester girls basketball team led at half but couldn’t quite hold on Tuesday, falling to Shelton 37-36 in a 2A EvCo game. The Warriors were up 19-16 after two quarters of play, but Shelton slowed things...
ROCHESTER, WA
Chronicle

Hot Start Pushes Black Hills Over Centralia

At Black Hills (Tumwater) Centralia: Wilkerson 10, Cline 6, Schofield 5, Baumel 4, Sprague 2, Erickson 2. Black Hills: McMahon 21, Johnson 10, Patti 5, Williams 5 Aybar 2. The Black Hills girls basketball team took control early and came away with its second 2A EvCo win of the season Tuesday at home, beating Centralia 43-29.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis-Based Company Pacific Mobile Structures Acquires Texas-Based Sustainable Modular Management

Chehalis-based Pacific Mobile Structures has acquired Sustainable Modular Management, a fellow family-owned modular building company based in Frisco, Texas. The announcement came Dec. 30 after Pacific Mobile President and CEO Garth Haakenson and Nick Mackie, president and CEO of Sustainable Modular Management, began discussing the benefits of a combined effort in the very active modular construction markets last year, according to a news release from Pacific Mobile Structures.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position

Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County

Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Two Deaths Linked to Influenza Reported in Lewis County

Two Lewis County residents — both over the age of 65 and with underlying health conditions — are the first deaths linked to influenza this season in the county, according to a news release from Lewis County Public Health & Social Services. Both individuals died the week of...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: DUI Arrest Comes After Vehicle Drives Up Sidewalk; Assault; Burglary; Theft

• Officers are investigating a sexual assault allegation reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. • Jennifer L. Barber, 46, of Mossyrock, was arrested at the intersection of Yew and Elm streets just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence after she was reportedly found “passed out in a vehicle she had driven up on the sidewalk.”
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Seattle Schools Sues Social Media Firms Over Youth Mental Health Crisis

Seattle Public Schools is suing the tech giants behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, asserting the companies are substantially contributing to a youth mental health crisis. The 90-page lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, alleges the social media companies intentionally market, design and operate their platforms...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Ballots for Military and Overseas Voters to Be Mailed Jan. 30 in Lewis County

The Lewis County Auditor’s Office will mail 229 ballots to military and overseas voters on Jan. 13, 30 days prior to the Feb. 14 special election. “The advanced mailing provides voters in the military or overseas with time to receive their ballot, learn about the candidates and/or issues, and return their ballot in a timely manner,” the auditor’s office stated in a news release.

