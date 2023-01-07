Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Tigers Blow Out Loggers
Onalaska: R. McGraw 6, Underhill 7, Russon 6, C. McGraw 2, Rushton 12, Zandell 2, Pannkuk 5. Napavine: Grose 29, Denault 16, Kelly 3, Stanley 2, Prather 17, Demarest 1, Nelson 6, Bullock 16, Landram 4, Harris 4. Four Napavine boys basketball players scored in double figures, and the Tigers...
Chronicle
Mossyrock Dominates Clash of Vikings
Willapa Valley: Fluke 2, Matlock 3, Huber 6, Patrick 6, Emery 3, Quezada 5. Mossyrock: M. Torrey 2, P. Torrey 27, C. Marshall 24, R. Marshall 2, D. Marshall 1, Brooks 4, Barrows 4. The Mossyrock girls basketball team staked its claim atop the 1B Columbia Valley League and defended...
Chronicle
Cardinals Can’t Keep Up With Mules in Home Loss
Wahkiakum: Garrett 3, Johnson 3, Curl 9, Wilson 3, Avalon 43, Niemela 3, Carlson 19, Sause 7. Winlock: Scofield 4, Cline 14, Svenson 12, Sickles 18, Patching 3, Allman 6. Despite some nice offensive production, the Winlock boys basketball team had a hard time stopping anything Wahkiakum wanted to do in a 90-55 loss Tuesday night at home.
Chronicle
Dalan’s Big Night on Offense, Defense Powers W.F. West Past Tumwater
TUMWATER — The showdown between the top two teams in the 2A EvCo’s girls ranks — and two top-10 teams in the state — certainly qualifies as a big-time game. And as the saying goes, that’s when you need your big-time players to show up.
Chronicle
Acorns Beat Owls by 103
107-4. The Oakville boys basketball team won in about the most dominating way possible Tuesday with a triple-digit victory, blasting Mary M. Knight 107-4 in a 1B Coastal League matchup in Elma. The Acorns put up 34 points in both the first and third quarter, going into the fourth up...
Chronicle
Warriors Come Up Just Short of Highclimbers
Rochester: Delany Winter 13, Stull 7, Hoover 7, Haury 5, Andree-Cordell 4. The Rochester girls basketball team led at half but couldn’t quite hold on Tuesday, falling to Shelton 37-36 in a 2A EvCo game. The Warriors were up 19-16 after two quarters of play, but Shelton slowed things...
Chronicle
Hot Start Pushes Black Hills Over Centralia
At Black Hills (Tumwater) Centralia: Wilkerson 10, Cline 6, Schofield 5, Baumel 4, Sprague 2, Erickson 2. Black Hills: McMahon 21, Johnson 10, Patti 5, Williams 5 Aybar 2. The Black Hills girls basketball team took control early and came away with its second 2A EvCo win of the season Tuesday at home, beating Centralia 43-29.
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: NW Sports Hub Doing Its Part to Stimulate Local Economy
We may be 80 miles to the south, but Lewis County is part of Greater Seattle, which I learned over the weekend while attending our granddaughter Brooke’s basketball games at the NW Sports Hub in Centralia’s Historic Borst Park. Dozens of girls’ and boys’ basketball teams from Western...
Chronicle
Emerging Young Lewis County Artists Featured in Downtown Centralia Art Gallery
Weekend visitors to downtown Centralia were treated to an art gala Friday night at the Rectangle Gallery & Creative Space. Gallery owner Jan Nontell explained the gala featured emerging artists between the ages of 13 and 18 to help introduce them to the professional art world. In total, nine young artists displayed their work.
Chronicle
Chehalis-Based Company Pacific Mobile Structures Acquires Texas-Based Sustainable Modular Management
Chehalis-based Pacific Mobile Structures has acquired Sustainable Modular Management, a fellow family-owned modular building company based in Frisco, Texas. The announcement came Dec. 30 after Pacific Mobile President and CEO Garth Haakenson and Nick Mackie, president and CEO of Sustainable Modular Management, began discussing the benefits of a combined effort in the very active modular construction markets last year, according to a news release from Pacific Mobile Structures.
Chronicle
Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position
Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
Chronicle
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
Chronicle
Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County
Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
Chronicle
Two Deaths Linked to Influenza Reported in Lewis County
Two Lewis County residents — both over the age of 65 and with underlying health conditions — are the first deaths linked to influenza this season in the county, according to a news release from Lewis County Public Health & Social Services. Both individuals died the week of...
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest Comes After Vehicle Drives Up Sidewalk; Assault; Burglary; Theft
• Officers are investigating a sexual assault allegation reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. • Jennifer L. Barber, 46, of Mossyrock, was arrested at the intersection of Yew and Elm streets just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence after she was reportedly found “passed out in a vehicle she had driven up on the sidewalk.”
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Defends Involvement in Pursuit; Bail Set for Defendant
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders has responded to criticism about his pursuit of a 34-year-old driver who is accused of eluding police in a stolen vehicle and crashing in west Olympia on Jan. 5. In video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Sanders said he intends to continue patrolling Thurston County...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Raping Girl on Centralia Nature Trail in July 2021 Arrested and Charged
A 19-year-old Centralia man accused of raping a girl he was hiking with in the Seminary Hill Natural Area in July 2021 has been arrested and charged in Lewis County Superior Court. At the time of the alleged incident, the victim was 14 years old and the defendant, Derrick R....
Chronicle
Seattle Schools Sues Social Media Firms Over Youth Mental Health Crisis
Seattle Public Schools is suing the tech giants behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, asserting the companies are substantially contributing to a youth mental health crisis. The 90-page lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle, alleges the social media companies intentionally market, design and operate their platforms...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Breaking Into Downtown Centralia Building With Dagger Arrested and Charged
When the sole renter on the second-story of a building in the 100 block of South Tower Avenue heard someone outside her apartment “jiggling doors” at about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, she called the police. Officers with the Centralia Police Department soon found that the locked exterior door...
Chronicle
Ballots for Military and Overseas Voters to Be Mailed Jan. 30 in Lewis County
The Lewis County Auditor’s Office will mail 229 ballots to military and overseas voters on Jan. 13, 30 days prior to the Feb. 14 special election. “The advanced mailing provides voters in the military or overseas with time to receive their ballot, learn about the candidates and/or issues, and return their ballot in a timely manner,” the auditor’s office stated in a news release.
