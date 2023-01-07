ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Van Quick
4d ago

She’s a farmer. I think the reason is obvious why she left him. She never should have got mixed up in his criminal ring in the first place.

WCIA

Several Illinois agency directors to retire later this month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — With the start of Governor Pritzker’s second term, four Illinois agency heads have announced their departure from public service. According to a news release from the Governor’s office, Illinois Department of Natural Resources director Colleen Callahan, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Sylvia Garcia, and Illinois Department of Central […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Gov. Pritzker’s inauguration, sworn-in for second term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was sworn in Monday in Springfield alongside other newly elected state leaders. Pritzker’s inauguration ceremony took place at the Bank of Springfield Center. Watch his official swearing-in along with his full inauguration speech in the video above What did Pritzker say during his first inauguration? Read his speech […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Governor Pritzker, Lt. Governor Stratton inaugurated for a second term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor Pritzker was inaugurated into his second term Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield. He expressed his achievements from his first term and his hopes on how he wants to improve the state during his second term. “The hope I expressed at my first inauguration, was born of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX 2

Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban

(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Watch Live: 2023 Inauguration of Top Illinois Leaders

SPRINGFIELD – On January 9, 2023, Governor JB Pritzker, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Comptroller Susan Mendoza, and Treasurer Michael Frerichs is scheduled to be sworn-in for their second terms. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is scheduled to be sworn-in for his first term in this position. All were elected or re-elected on November 8, 2022. The inaugural ceremony took place at the Bank of Springfield Center.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Marion office building worth $4.5 million donated to state

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The State of Illinois has received a donation of a 51,000-sq. ft. office building appraised at $4.5 million – a Class A space with smart digital controls, energy efficient HVAC and lighting, a backup generator, and the latest fiber optic service. “Thanks...
MARION, IL
25newsnow.com

Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois Senate amendment filed Sunday would modify proposed gun, magazine ban

(The Center Square) – A proposal to ban certain types of semi-automatics and magazines is getting a new look with the Illinois Senate returning Sunday evening. An amendment that originally dealt with insurance adjusters turns into the “Protecting Illinois Communities Act.” Senate Amendment 1 was filed by Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on Sunday.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Farm summit coming to Peoria

Farmers should put Wednesday, Jan. 11 on the calendar for the annual Illinois Farm Economics Summit in Peoria. University of Illinois Extension Director for Logan, Menard and Sangamon Counties Terri Miller-Casey believes farmers are always living in a crazy time and this can hopefully provide some insight into the craziness of the ag industry and give producers good information.
PEORIA, IL

