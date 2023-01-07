Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
Related
3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James
LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to horrible Kevin Durant news
Maybe more than any other major sport, the NBA is a superstar-driven league. And with that in mind, the NBA world got some pretty concerning news on Monday afternoon that Brooklyn Nets megastar Kevin Durant will be sidelined for an extended period of time. As reported by NBA insider Adrian...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Plans To Take Big Next Step In Injury Recovery
The Lakers All-Star forward is progressing in the rehab process
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Tuesday’s Game
According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.
theScore
Heat sink all 40 free throws to set NBA record, beat Thunder by 1
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler took the last free throw of the night, then bent his knees a bit and almost seemed unsure what would happen as the ball made its way to the rim. Turns out, it was perfect — and so was Miami on Tuesday night.
theScore
Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers,...
theScore
Franz Wagner has 29 points, Magic hold off Blazers 109-106
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 29 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-106 on Tuesday night. Wagner had 15 points in the fourth quarter alone. “I think that’s why you play basketball, those important...
theScore
Siakam has 28 points, Raptors beat slumping Hornets 132-120
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 28 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 24 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-120 on Tuesday night. O.G. Anunoby scored eight of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and matched his career high with six 3-pointers as Toronto won its fourth straight home meeting with the Hornets and reached the midway point of the regular season at 18-23.
theScore
Grizzlies withstand late rally to defeat Spurs 121-113
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones, filling in for Ja Morant, had 24 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a second-half San Antonio rally to beat the Spurs 121-113 on Monday night. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks finished with 15 apiece for Memphis, which...
theScore
Deal or no deal? Pacers should make a play for John Collins
Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're running ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. As a reminder, these aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past,...
theScore
Curry scores 24 in return vs. Suns
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry returned to the starting lineup for Tuesday's 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The two-time MVP showed signs of rust, posting 24 points on just 8-of-22 shooting - including a 5-of-15 mark from downtown - in 31 minutes of action. Curry hadn't played since...
theScore
Clarkson's clutch play helps Jazz overcome Mitchell's 46-point effort
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
theScore
NFL rookie report card: Grading every 1st-round pick's debut season
Rookies don't get a second chance to make a first impression in the NFL. Here, we evaluate how every 2022 first-round pick fared in their debut seasons. Best game: at Titans (Week 14) Worst game: vs. Ravens (Week 12) Jaguars fans will say Walker's first NFL season was much better...
theScore
VanVleet denies rejecting $114M extension: Raptors never made formal offer
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet pushed back on reports that he declined a $114-million contract extension last offseason. "There was never a formal offer made," the veteran point guard said Sunday after a 117-105 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. "It was a mutual decision made by both sides that the smart thing to do would be to wait it out. There was no rush, given that I could still sign the extension all the way through the end of the season."
theScore
AP Poll: Houston back at No. 1, Kansas State jumps to 11th
Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the second time this season, while Kansas State continued its unexpectedly strong start by leaping from unranked to the verge of the top 10. The Cougars received 34 of 60 first-place votes...
theScore
Bucks rally from 17 down vs. Knicks to overcome Brunson's career night
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo could feel the Bucks playing with more energy and could sense a shift in their confidence on their 3-point shots. “Once we made one, then we made the second one,” he said. “Then we made the third one.”. And pretty soon,...
theScore
Sirianni: Hurts was 'hurting bad' in return game vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned from a two-game absence Sunday in a 22-16 win over the New York Giants but has yet to fully recover from his shoulder injury. "We didn't feel like there was more risk (of further injury), but I know he was hurting, and he was...
theScore
Sources: Cardinals looking to trade Hopkins in offseason
The Arizona Cardinals plan to trade former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, sources tell Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Hopkins has two years and $34.36 million left on his contract but will likely seek a new deal, according to Schultz. Owner Michael Bidwill plans to express the idea...
Comments / 0