ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to horrible Kevin Durant news

Maybe more than any other major sport, the NBA is a superstar-driven league. And with that in mind, the NBA world got some pretty concerning news on Monday afternoon that Brooklyn Nets megastar Kevin Durant will be sidelined for an extended period of time. As reported by NBA insider Adrian...
BROOKLYN, NY
theScore

Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

Franz Wagner has 29 points, Magic hold off Blazers 109-106

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 29 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-106 on Tuesday night. Wagner had 15 points in the fourth quarter alone. “I think that’s why you play basketball, those important...
PORTLAND, OR
theScore

Siakam has 28 points, Raptors beat slumping Hornets 132-120

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 28 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 24 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-120 on Tuesday night. O.G. Anunoby scored eight of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and matched his career high with six 3-pointers as Toronto won its fourth straight home meeting with the Hornets and reached the midway point of the regular season at 18-23.
theScore

Grizzlies withstand late rally to defeat Spurs 121-113

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones, filling in for Ja Morant, had 24 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a second-half San Antonio rally to beat the Spurs 121-113 on Monday night. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks finished with 15 apiece for Memphis, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
theScore

Deal or no deal? Pacers should make a play for John Collins

Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're running ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. As a reminder, these aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

Curry scores 24 in return vs. Suns

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry returned to the starting lineup for Tuesday's 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The two-time MVP showed signs of rust, posting 24 points on just 8-of-22 shooting - including a 5-of-15 mark from downtown - in 31 minutes of action. Curry hadn't played since...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

VanVleet denies rejecting $114M extension: Raptors never made formal offer

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet pushed back on reports that he declined a $114-million contract extension last offseason. "There was never a formal offer made," the veteran point guard said Sunday after a 117-105 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. "It was a mutual decision made by both sides that the smart thing to do would be to wait it out. There was no rush, given that I could still sign the extension all the way through the end of the season."
theScore

AP Poll: Houston back at No. 1, Kansas State jumps to 11th

Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the second time this season, while Kansas State continued its unexpectedly strong start by leaping from unranked to the verge of the top 10. The Cougars received 34 of 60 first-place votes...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Sirianni: Hurts was 'hurting bad' in return game vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned from a two-game absence Sunday in a 22-16 win over the New York Giants but has yet to fully recover from his shoulder injury. "We didn't feel like there was more risk (of further injury), but I know he was hurting, and he was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Sources: Cardinals looking to trade Hopkins in offseason

The Arizona Cardinals plan to trade former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, sources tell Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Hopkins has two years and $34.36 million left on his contract but will likely seek a new deal, according to Schultz. Owner Michael Bidwill plans to express the idea...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy