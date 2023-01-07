ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Alabama star Brandon Miller: 'I want to be known as one of the all-time greats'

The best freshman in college basketball resides in Tuscaloosa, and he’s powered the Alabama Crimson Tide to the No. 4 spot in the AP Top 25. I’m talking about 6-foot-9, 200-pound Brandon Miller, who’s averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has most recently notched back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Among the five-star forward’s season highlights? A 24-and-9 performance in Portland against Michigan State, a 24-point, eight-rebound, five-assist game in a win over Memphis, a 36-point day against Gonzaga, and most recently, a 19-and-7 output in a blowout win over Kentucky.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Hickman leads No. 8 Gonzaga against BYU after 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga visits the BYU Cougars after Nolan Hickman scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. BYU has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
PROVO, UT
FOX Sports

Northwestern hosts Rutgers following Buie's 26-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Boo Buie scored 26 points in Northwestern's 84-83 win against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Wildcats have gone 8-2 at home. Northwestern is sixth in the Big Ten...
EVANSTON, IL
FOX Sports

College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1

There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Dolphins focus on getting healthy ahead of Buffalo game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Moments after the Dolphins’ playoff-clinching win over the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel went over to embrace the man who brought him to Miami, owner Stephen Ross. “I know how many other teams were interviewing me, so the answer is zero,” McDaniel said, “and...
FOX Sports

Whitmore and Villanova host DePaul

Villanova Wildcats (8-8, 2-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-9, 1-4 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -6; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Cam Whitmore scored 26 points in Villanova's 88-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Blue Demons are 5-2 on...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins

Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins. Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy