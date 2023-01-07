Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart CustomersJason MortonGalesburg, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Grant will help Bishop Hill add new programsMike BerryBishop Hill, IL
Related
Underrated Baseball Movie Filmed in Davenport, Iowa Is One You Should See
Back in 2007, Davenport's baseball stadium, known as John O'Donnell at the time, was overtaken by lights, cameras, dozens of camera operators, and actors to film a baseball movie unlike any that had been made up to that point. Sugar follows Dominican pitcher Miguel Santos as he gets his break,...
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
District 205 January personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?
Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, meeting:. District 205 January 2023 Personnel Agenda by WGIL Radio on Scribd.
wgil.com
Skate Palace open and rolling; Hear owner rink’s owner talk about plans for future
The Skate Palace in Galesburg reopened this month at 1855 E. Knox St. under the ownership of Michael Spinks. Owner Michael Spinks joined Galesburg’s Evening News on WGIL Tuesday to talk about the support he’s gotten in getting the venture going, including from the Freedom Roller Rink in Monmouth.
KWQC
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Jester FEC acquired the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf to add growing portfolio of family entertainment centers, according to a press release. Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this Spring. The park will include go karts, bowling miniature...
ourquadcities.com
New indoor theme park coming to Bettendorf
A new indoor theme park is planned for the vacant former Schnucks and Marshalls stores at Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Plaza on Middle Road. Jester FEC (based in Lexington, Ky.) has completed the acquisition of the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza. Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this spring — the company’s sixth large-scale indoor theme park with go karts, bowling, miniature golf, laser tag, large kids’ zone, and more, according to a Tuesday press release.
wgil.com
WW2 Vet and Japanese POW talks to WGIL about living through history
Galesburg resident Leland Chandler recently celebrated his 100th birthday and 75th wedding anniversary to his wife Ruth. WGIL talked last week to the World War II veteran and Japanese prisoner-of-war about his incredible life story that involves overcoming fear and forgiveness and living through history.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Peoria
Peoria might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Peoria.
KWQC
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
Central Illinois Proud
One injured after Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
KWQC
Car break-ins reported in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend. Monday, Rock Island Police confirmed reports of several car break-ins that happened over the weekend in the Douglas Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of Jan. 8. Police say they received...
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
Central Illinois Proud
Washington police looking for two missing teens
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Police Department is asking the public for help locating two missing teens Monday. According to a Facebook post, 14-year-old Chloe Blackwell and 14-year-old Taylor Duncan were last seen on Friday. It is believed that the two girls might be together in Peoria. Blackwell...
Central Illinois Proud
11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
UPDATE: LeClaire woman injured in crash on I-80
UPDATE: A LeClaire woman was among the injured in Sunday’s crash on Interstate 80 between mile markers 246-249 near Iowa City on Sunday. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Megan Ramirez, 47, received unknown injuries in the incident. Two others, David Mosinski, 57 of Fairfield, Iowa and Junier Caballero-Venero, age 37 of […]
Galesburg Police Department swears in 8 new officers, reflecting diversity efforts
Five of the eight new officers joining the Galesburg Police Department are either minorities or women, reflecting the city’s efforts to add diversity to the force. The newest GPD officer — an African American man from Galesburg — took the oath of office Monday in a ceremony at Galesburg City Hall.
1470 WMBD
‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
New Galesburg church looking to build permanent home. Here’s where it might go
A new Galesburg church is exploring the acquisition of land to build a permanent place of worship on the far north edge of Galesburg. But first, there would need to be a change of zoning in the Gale Village Subdivision on North Seminary Street. The Ascent Church, which has held...
Galesburg man arrested for DUI and more after crashing into a tree
Galesburg Police just before 11:00 last night (January, 9th) responded to the intersection of East Knox Street and Michigan Avenue for a single-vehicle accident involving a sedan striking a tree. Officers met with a witness who identified the male driver that took off walking after the crash. The vehicle is registered to the male suspect that was identified. Police then caught up with the heavily-intoxicated man near Grand Avenue. The man, who wasn’t wearing pants and had one shoe on, denied being in a crash. The 45-year-old man refused to conduct a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. The man was charged with DUI A2, DUI No Insurance, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Failure to Reduce Speed to avoid an Accident.
