Galesburg Police just before 11:00 last night (January, 9th) responded to the intersection of East Knox Street and Michigan Avenue for a single-vehicle accident involving a sedan striking a tree. Officers met with a witness who identified the male driver that took off walking after the crash. The vehicle is registered to the male suspect that was identified. Police then caught up with the heavily-intoxicated man near Grand Avenue. The man, who wasn’t wearing pants and had one shoe on, denied being in a crash. The 45-year-old man refused to conduct a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. The man was charged with DUI A2, DUI No Insurance, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Failure to Reduce Speed to avoid an Accident.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO