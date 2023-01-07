ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Jester FEC acquired the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf to add growing portfolio of family entertainment centers, according to a press release. Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this Spring. The park will include go karts, bowling miniature...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

New indoor theme park coming to Bettendorf

A new indoor theme park is planned for the vacant former Schnucks and Marshalls stores at Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Plaza on Middle Road. Jester FEC (based in Lexington, Ky.) has completed the acquisition of the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza. Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this spring — the company’s sixth large-scale indoor theme park with go karts, bowling, miniature golf, laser tag, large kids’ zone, and more, according to a Tuesday press release.
BETTENDORF, IA
wgil.com

WW2 Vet and Japanese POW talks to WGIL about living through history

Galesburg resident Leland Chandler recently celebrated his 100th birthday and 75th wedding anniversary to his wife Ruth. WGIL talked last week to the World War II veteran and Japanese prisoner-of-war about his incredible life story that involves overcoming fear and forgiveness and living through history.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois

FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
BETTENDORF, IA
Central Illinois Proud

One injured after Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Car break-ins reported in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend. Monday, Rock Island Police confirmed reports of several car break-ins that happened over the weekend in the Douglas Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of Jan. 8. Police say they received...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting

DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Washington police looking for two missing teens

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Police Department is asking the public for help locating two missing teens Monday. According to a Facebook post, 14-year-old Chloe Blackwell and 14-year-old Taylor Duncan were last seen on Friday. It is believed that the two girls might be together in Peoria. Blackwell...
WASHINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: LeClaire woman injured in crash on I-80

UPDATE: A LeClaire woman was among the injured in Sunday’s crash on Interstate 80 between mile markers 246-249 near Iowa City on Sunday. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Megan Ramirez, 47, received unknown injuries in the incident. Two others, David Mosinski, 57 of Fairfield, Iowa and Junier Caballero-Venero, age 37 of […]
IOWA CITY, IA
1470 WMBD

‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients

PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested for DUI and more after crashing into a tree

Galesburg Police just before 11:00 last night (January, 9th) responded to the intersection of East Knox Street and Michigan Avenue for a single-vehicle accident involving a sedan striking a tree. Officers met with a witness who identified the male driver that took off walking after the crash. The vehicle is registered to the male suspect that was identified. Police then caught up with the heavily-intoxicated man near Grand Avenue. The man, who wasn’t wearing pants and had one shoe on, denied being in a crash. The 45-year-old man refused to conduct a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. The man was charged with DUI A2, DUI No Insurance, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Failure to Reduce Speed to avoid an Accident.
GALESBURG, IL

