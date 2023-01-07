ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WTRF- 7News

2023 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule

While the dates and times won’t be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2023 regular season schedule, which includes traditional AFC North opponents. With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Joe Burrow's Bold Postgame Quote Is Going Viral

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a convincing 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. It was just the latest feat of a dominant 2022 campaign for the LSU product, as Burrow went 25-for-42 on passing for 215 yards and a touchdown.  The victory set up a playoff rematch against ...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Cowboys could lose key coach

The Denver Broncos are currently looking for a new defensive coordinator, and they may have found their man. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “The Broncos have requested permission to speak with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, the source...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy

Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game.  Many ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Roger Goodell's Decision

Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo. Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down. "The NFL made some Bengals fans take...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks

The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs.  Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy.  The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
thecomeback.com

NFL team announces shocking firing

The Kliff Kingsbury era is officially over for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals announced Kingsbury was fired Monday morning after the franchise finished with a 4-13 record, good enough for last place in the NFC West. “Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed...
thecomeback.com

Broncos interviewing another coaching candidate

While Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is getting most of the headlines regarding the Denver Broncos head coaching vacancy as he is set to officially interview for the job this week, it looks like another candidate has emerged who could be competition for Harbaugh. According to a report from...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

West Virginia vs. Baylor: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The West Virginia Mountaineers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #19 Baylor Bears and are hoping to record their first win since March 7 of 2020. The Mountaineers and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at WVU Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Sports

49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury

Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears

Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday

Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
JACKSON, CA

