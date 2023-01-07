ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

#9OT scores, Basketball highlights: Week 1, 2023

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wn0z9_0k6XzD1X00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Week one of the high school basketball season is in the books. Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman highlight the action from Friday night.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

First Thoughts

BOYS

Eastwood defeats Eastlake 50-49

Americas defeats Socorro 35-30

Coronado defeats Montwood 42-35

Del Valle defeats Pebble Hills 48-44

Chapin defeats Jefferson 75-25

Andress defeats El Paso 66-50

Burges defeats Canutillo 46-45

Bel Air defeats Anthony 71-52

GIRLS

Franklin defeats El Dorado 62-30

Eastwood defeats Eastlake 57-33

Montwood defeats Coronado 53-40

Chapin defeats Jefferson 72-7

Andress defeats El Paso 51-28

Burges defeats Canutillo 69-18

Bel Air defeats Hanks 44-33

Play of the Week

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Pair of Borderland teams ranked in new TABC weekly Top-25 polls

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second week in a row, a pair of Borderland high school basketball teams were ranked in the Top 25 of the TABC Polls. On the girls side of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Class 5A poll, Chapin (18-5) held strong in the top-25, coming in at No. […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

One-on-one with new El Paso Locomotive FC head coach Brian Clarhaut

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New El Paso Locomotive FC head coach and technical director Brian Clarhaut knows a little something about expectations. The 36-year-old Clarhaut took over Locomotive FC in mid-December, after coaching in Sweden for the last seven years. His final season in Scandinavia was spent at GIF Sundsvall in the first division […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State football announces full 2023 schedule

DALLAS – The 2023 football season is officially on the horizon as Conference USA announced its schedule for the upcoming year. For the second consecutive season, New Mexico State will play six home games at Aggie Memorial Stadium, including four conference games. Next season, NM State will welcome UMass, Western Illinois, FIU, Sam Houston, Middle […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Football 2023 Schedule Released with 3 Wednesday Games

The full UTEP football schedule for 2023 dropped on Tuesday featuring a few surprises ahead of Dana Dimel's sixth season at the helm of the program. The Miners will have four weeknight games across the season, three coming on Wednesday night in October as part of the new television distribution deal by C-USA that will feature ESPN weeknight games.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women’s basketball ready for road test against UTSA

EL PASO, Texas – Fresh off securing a season sweep of LA Tech, the team picked second in the Conference USA Preseason Coaches’ Poll, UTEP women’s basketball departs for a midweek clash at UTSA on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT.  The Miners (10-3, 3-1 C-USA) currently reside in a tie for second with FIU […]
EL PASO, TX
High School Soccer PRO

San Elizario, January 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Mountain View High School soccer team will have a game with San Elizario High School on January 10, 2023, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC announce 34-match 2023 schedule

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled today the club’s 34-game schedule for the 2023 USL Championship season, which will kick off with a home clash against Sacramento Republic on March 11 and conclude with a trip to Oakland Roots SC on Oct. 14.  “As we enter our fifth season, we have the most balanced […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP County hosting trout fishing contest Saturday at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting local adults to participate in Saturday’s Winter Trout Reel-In Fishing Tournament at Ascarate Park from 7 a.m. to noon. Participants can register for $25 up until Friday at the Parks and Recreation Dept. offices located at 6900 Delta inside Ascarate […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?

According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two Borderland districts finalists in H-E-B education awards program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Borderland school districts are among the finalists for the company’s 21st annual Excellence in Education awards, which were announced by the regional supermarket chain Tuesday. Fabens Independent School District is a finalist in the small district category, and Tornillo ISD is a finalist in the school board category. Since […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso recognized as a healthy community by State of Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Because it reduced the risk factors of chronic disease and promoted healthy lifestyles, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health received the Silver Level Healthy Community Award from the Texas Department of State Health Services, an achievement accomplished collectively through local community partners. “This recognition is a testament […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to race at Vado Speedway

VADO, N.M. (KTSM) – 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is in the Borderland this week to race at Vado Speedway’s Wild West Shootout for the first time. The races start Saturday, Jan. 7 and continue all week with the final being held Jan. 15th. Larson has raced on dirt tracks his entire life […]
VADO, NM
KTSM

UTEP-led Water Sustainability study receives national award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cross-border project led by researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso to formulate solutions to water sustainability challenges has received an award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). The UTEP-led project, titled “Sustainable Water Resources for Irrigated Agriculture in the Middle […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 9 to January 13, 2023. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, January 9 through Friday, January 13. 9...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Emergency closure at I-10 East and Airway Exit 25

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hazard has been reported at I-10 East and Airway by the Texas Department of Transportation. Exit Ramp 25 is closed. There is no immediate clearing time. All lanes are closed at Gateway East at Buffalo Soldier. The clearing time on that is also not...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy