#9OT scores, Basketball highlights: Week 1, 2023
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Week one of the high school basketball season is in the books. Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman highlight the action from Friday night.
First Thoughts
BOYS
Eastwood defeats Eastlake 50-49
Americas defeats Socorro 35-30
Coronado defeats Montwood 42-35
Del Valle defeats Pebble Hills 48-44
Chapin defeats Jefferson 75-25
Andress defeats El Paso 66-50
Burges defeats Canutillo 46-45
Bel Air defeats Anthony 71-52
GIRLS
Franklin defeats El Dorado 62-30
Eastwood defeats Eastlake 57-33
Montwood defeats Coronado 53-40
Chapin defeats Jefferson 72-7
Andress defeats El Paso 51-28
Burges defeats Canutillo 69-18
Bel Air defeats Hanks 44-33
Play of the Week
