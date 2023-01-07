Stephen Curry Takes Huge Step In Rehab Process By Taking Part In 5-On-5 Practice

Stephen Curry participated in 5-on-5 practice with contact on Friday night as he steps up his rehab from the shoulder injury.

We are approaching almost a month now since Stephen Curry went down with a shoulder injury. The incident occurred during a game against the Indiana Pacers on the 14th of December and it was set to keep him out of action for several weeks.

The Golden State Warriors had stated not too long back that Curry was making good progress in his recovery and the guard seems to be closing in on his return. Steph finally took part in 5-on-5 practice with contact on Friday and spoke about it after the session.

"It was nice to break a sweat," Curry said. "Feel the speed of the game again, the physicality of it and get yourself in situations that you can test everything that you need to to be able to be ready for an actual game."



"I feel like I haven't lost too much, in terms of conditioning or just understanding 5-on-5 so hopefully the transition will be pretty smooth once I get back out there."



Was there any pain in doing so? No, though the feeling isn't fully the same as before the injury.



"No setbacks," Curry said. "Feels different, but manageable and something that when you're out there on the floor -- with any injury you just want to be in position where even if you do feel a little bit of discomfort or an awareness of whatever it is that you don't think about it during the game. You just react, move how you need to, take shots you to, go both directions, use both arms as you need to.

It is great to know that there were so setbacks. GM Bob Myers had hoped that Curry would return for their game against the San Antonio Spurs on the 13th of January and depending on how he feels in the coming days, we should get a proper update on his status for that game soon.

Bill Simmons Said That Stephen Curry's Absence Has Helped Klay Thompson And Jordan Poole

While it initially looked like Curry might have to consider rushing back with the Warriors losing games in his absence, they have turned things around now. The whole team has upped its game without their superstar, with Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole getting it going on offense.

Bill Simmons stated on the latest episode of his podcast that Curry's absence helped Thompson and Poole . They no longer had the Curry security blanket to rely on, which meant they upped their game while Poole also got to experience the pressure that comes with having the ball in his hands so often. Once Steph returns, we can expect the Warriors to go on a run.

