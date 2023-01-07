Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
ERJ vs. NOC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
ERJ - Free Report) and Northrop Grumman (. NOC - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing...
Zacks.com
Key Reasons to Retain Berry Global (BERY) Stock for Now
BERY - Free Report) benefits from its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products, despite inflationary increases in costs and expenses and challenges related to supply chain and labor. Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging North America segment is driven by strength in its consumer businesses across the...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 11th
ACDC - Free Report) : This vertically integrated and energy services company that provides various products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 9, 2023
CAG - Free Report) is one of the leading branded food company of North America.Shares of have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its robust pricing actions, which aided the top line in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. During the quarter, earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflect strength in the company’s brands and ongoing execution of the Conagra Way playbook. The company delivered improved service levels and productivity, which along with its efforts to combat inflation, helped it sail through the inflationary pressures and industry-wide supply chain hurdles. Conagra expects gross inflation to moderate through the remaining part of fiscal 2023. Encouragingly, management raised its fiscal 2023 guidance for organic sales and adjusted earnings per share based on a robust first-half show and sustained business momentum.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Richardson Electronics (RELL) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock?
TNK - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Is iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
DVYE - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 02/23/2012. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market...
Zacks.com
Is First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
SDVY - Free Report) debuted on 11/01/2017, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Progressive (PGR) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Zacks.com
All You Need to Know About Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
DYN - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's changing...
Zacks.com
Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?
SUMO - Free Report) lately. While the stock has lost 8.8% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
Zacks.com
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
AMTB - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's changing...
Zacks.com
Is Cohen & Steers Realty Shares L (CSRSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
CSRSX - Free Report) is a potential starting point. CSRSX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. Cohen & Steers is based in New York, NY, and is the manager of CSRSX....
Zacks.com
Why FactSet Research (FDS) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Veradigm (MDRX) Stock for Now
MDRX - Free Report) , formerly known as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strategic alliances over the past few months. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter 2022 performance and its business model are expected to contribute further. Yet, concerns related to foreign exchange and healthcare regulatory changes persist.
Zacks.com
Is DeNA Co (DNACF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Zacks.com
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
EMR - Free Report) closed at $97.82, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical...
Zacks.com
Is iShares MSCI USA SmallCap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
SMLF - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Comments / 0