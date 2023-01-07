Read full article on original website
DOJ awards over $567,000 to Louisiana for juvenile justice and delinquency prevention
The Department of Justice has awarded over $567,000 to the State of Louisiana in continued support of juvenile justice and delinquency prevention.
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser Opts-Out of Governor’s Race in 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - The 2023 race for Governor continues to take shape as Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser decides to opt-out of and focus on re-election. In a statement released Monday, Nungesser notes that his tenure as Lt. Governor has seen a lot of positive growth for Louisiana, but that he sees a need to stay where he is.
This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which parish has the shortest life expectancy in Louisiana.
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet
Louisiana Treasurer Issues Warning Regarding “Unclaimed Compensation” Ads on the Internet. Louisiana – State Treasurer John M. Schroder issued a warning Monday to the public about recent online advertisements that could be misinterpreted as Louisiana Unclaimed Property marketing. After a lot of people reported seeing deceptive information online, he encouraged citizens to be aware of “unclaimed compensation” social media posts and adverts.
NOLA.com
The governor's race just came into sharper focus. See who's in, who's out.
The field for the Louisiana governor’s race came into much sharper focus Monday, with one of the best-known would-be Republican candidates announcing his entry and another announcing he plans to stay put. Treasurer John Schroder, a Covington Republican, told supporters Monday he is running for governor. Schroder’s decision came...
More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says
More than a dozen state agencies failed to submit accounting data to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor over the past two years as required by law. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office issued a report that lists 14 state agencies that did not submit complete quarterly performance indicator information during fiscal year 2022. Eleven failed to submit […] The post More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Real News Network
Louisiana to imprison juveniles at Angola Prison’s death row
The state of Louisiana is considering transferring at least 20 minors incarcerated in its juvenile correction system to be housed on death row. The state alleges these children are amongst its most problematic incarcerated minors, and that placing them on death row is in line with government obligations to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. Lana Charles, who has worked to provide arts programs in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system for 15 years, joins Rattling the Bars to explain the situation of incarcerated youth in her state.
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?
Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
The man is wanted for several high-profile fraud schemes.
houmatimes.com
Gov. Edwards Appoints Kenneth A. “Andy” Brister to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission
Lake Providence resident Kenneth “Andy” Brister participated in his first meeting as a member of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission at its Jan. 5 gathering in Baton Rouge just days after his appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Brister, who describes himself as a “lifelong hunter and...
Human trafficking in Louisiana, “They are everywhere”
Governor John Bel Edwards has declared January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
A Louisiana hunter is facing serious fines and jail time too for alleged improprieties while hunting in the state.
Boosted COVID-19 SNAP benefits to end
The below information was provided by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services:. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) has announced February 2023 is the final month of the temporary extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, known as emergency allotments, put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, ends these benefits. SNAP emergency allotments have allowed households to receive the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size, with a minimum supplemental allotment amount of $95. Beginning in March 2023, all SNAP households nationally, including those in Louisiana, will return to their regular benefit amount.
WWL-TV
Fraud trial of banker behind $1B First NBC collapse begins
NEW ORLEANS — A jury was selected on Monday after a daylong process and opening statements are expected on Tueday in the largest bank fraud trial in Louisiana history, a case that stems from the $1 billion collapse of New Orleans-based First NBC Bank in 2017. It was the...
brproud.com
Extra SNAP benefits going back to regular amount in March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned that some would see a decrease in benefits after a federal cost of living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits.
NOLA.com
Louisiana education leaders consider sweeping changes to address student truancy
Louisiana’s growing problem with student truancy requires state leaders to consider sweeping changes, including stricter rules on student attendance, requiring students to wear badges and yanking the driver's license of those who repeatedly miss school, according to a state task force. The 16-member panel was formed just before educators...
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
Health expert says new COVID variant is ‘most transmissible yet’
Health experts are calling the latest variant of covid-19, XBB.1.5.
