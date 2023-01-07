The below information was provided by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services:. BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) has announced February 2023 is the final month of the temporary extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, known as emergency allotments, put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, ends these benefits. SNAP emergency allotments have allowed households to receive the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size, with a minimum supplemental allotment amount of $95. Beginning in March 2023, all SNAP households nationally, including those in Louisiana, will return to their regular benefit amount.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO