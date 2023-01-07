See how No. 1 St. Edward took down rival St. Ignatius, 86-64, for its seventh win to start the boys basketball season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBolingbrook, IL
6 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ElginTed RiversElgin, IL
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro areaJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
New video showcases proposed $2.2B Soldier Field stadium dome, entertainment district development
Supporters hope the proposed $2.2 billion renovation could entice the Chicago Bears to not build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
Former White Sox player now selling his $3M West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
thereporteronline.net
Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
ABC7 Chicago
6 months after Highland Park shooting, wounded 8-year-old Cooper Roberts struggles through recovery
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- The mother of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts has shared new details about his recovery after he was wounded six months ago in the July 4 parade massacre in Highland Park. Cooper was shot in his spine and paralyzed below his waist in the shooting, in which seven...
Rev. James Meeks, founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church, retiring after 38 years of ministry
CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. James Meeks will retire after ministering to Chicago and the world for 38 years.He is the founder and senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church.Meeks will give his final sermon Sunday at 11 a.m. Under his leadership, Salem Baptist has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing mega-churches.Rev. Meeks was also elected as an Illinois state senator and served for ten years.He says he's looking forward to working at a slower pace while still shepherding his hope center foundation - the Philanthropic Arm of Salem Baptist.
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro area
Check out the many flavors including, a chicken salad sandwich with Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and Sriracha. (CHICAGO) You may not consider the humble chicken salad to be so versatile, but the Southern franchise, Chicken Salad Chick, has built its success on serving chicken salad in an abundance of ways.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County […]
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?. The answer is no, and, in fact, no January has even come close. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the record books dating back to 1871 and noted that January 1880 leads the pack with just 16 days dropping to 32 or lower. That January, the city’s warmest on record, averaged a record 16 degrees above normal, and all 31 days logged above-freezing highs, the lowest being 33 on Jan. 28. The warmest days were 61 on the 11th and 60 on the ninth, and back-to-back highs of 59 on the third and fourth.
Armed thieves targeting seniors in Pill Hill, Calumet Heights, Chicago police warn
Angela Hongo's Kia was stolen from right in front of her Calumet Heights home two days after Christmas.
Rev. James Meeks delivers last sermon at Chicago's largest African American church after 38 years
Now, after 38 years at the helm, Pastor Meeks delivered his last sermon at Chicago's largest African American church.
Chicago Alderman Asks City to Shut Down Hookah Lounge After Bouncer Shot and Killed
Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins is asking the city's top cop to shut down a hookah lounge in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood where a bouncer was shot and killed early on New Year's Day. Hopkins, who represents the city's 2nd Ward including the Ukrainian Village community, said the recent shooting death...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
Pastor who founded one of the largest African American churches in the state retires
CHICAGO — The founder of one of the largest African American churches in Illinois gave his final sermon. Rev. James Meeks retired as the pastor of Salem Baptist Church on Sunday. But the former state senator said he isn’t done working for Chicago. Sunday was also the 38th anniversary since Meeks founded the church. “We […]
fox32chicago.com
Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month. Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday. He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a...
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while driving on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while driving early Monday on the Near West Side. The 17-year-old was dirivng around 2:32 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a black Jeep started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to...
Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’
CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0