SZA Makes It Clear to Fans She Is Not Fighting With Taylor Swift

SZA is getting ahead of the rumor mill and made it clear to fans that she has nothing against Taylor Swift . On Twitter, the singer encouraged fans to continue streaming her new album SOS . After doing so, SZA clarified that she is not resentful of any artists also trying to increase sales and streams, especially Swift.

SZA is not fighting with Taylor Swift

On Dec. 9, 2022, SZA released her second studio album SOS . The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her first No. 1 album on the chart.

SOS has multiple singles including “Shirt,” “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” “Nobody Gets Me,” and “Kill Bill.” “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” “Nobody Gets Me,” and “Kill Bill” all broke into the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Jan. 6, SZA tweeted to her fans encouraging them to continue supporting SOS .

“There’s 1 minute left in the tracking week thank you for STREAMING SOS And copping digitalis ! Thank you CAMP for always DOING YOUR BIG ONE,” SZA tweeted . “LOVE TO EVERYONE.”

After tweeting this, the singer then clarified that her tweet was not meant to make fans attack other artists with recently released music.

“Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that . I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing!Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE. Gn,” SZA wrote in a follow-up tweet .

Fans appreciate SZA’s tweet

After SZA tweeted at her fans to keep them from slamming Swift online and to keep Swift’s fans from coming after her, some fans shared their appreciation for SZA and their distaste for charting competitions.

“that’s nice of sza. i hate it when stans on twitter pit artists against each other,” one fan wrote on Reddit .

“Love her. Tbh I find chart fights stupid. What’s the point if it isn’t even a legit representation of what people are listening right now and you have to do a whole lot of s*** to get to number one,” wrote a Reddit user.

In some comments, fans of Swift and SZA agreed that Swift would most likely not treat the situation the same as SZA.

“Everyone trying to defend Taylor by saying SZA liked some shady comments, the comment was literally ‘taylor swift is trying to block sza from #1’ which…she is lol. And ripping off fans in the process,” wrote a Reddit user.

“Nice of her to say what Taylor wouldn’t if the situation was reversed,” another fan wrote on Reddit .

Taylor Swift released more versions of ‘Midnights’

Swift released her 10th studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, 2022. The album received mostly positive reviews, with Showbiz Cheat Sheet giving it a mixed review of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Since releasing Midnights , the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and 10 songs from the album filled the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

Over the past few weeks, SZA’s music has risen on music charts while Swift’s has fallen a bit. On Jan. 5, Swift released new digital versions of Midnights with new cover art and voice memos included, no doubt in an attempt to keep her music toward the top of the charts.

This past week, SZA also released a new digital version of SOS with exclusive bonus tracks. Knowing this, it is clear why SZA wanted to make sure fans knew she was not calling out Swift with her tweet.