ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Championship win sinking in for South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s celebration of the national championship for the South Dakota State football team was incredible well-attended by the fans as they were able to show their appreciation for what the Jackrabbits did for the first time in school history; win an FCS title over North Dakota State.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

REPLAY: FCS Championship Pregame Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer preview the FCS Championship between South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The special includes interviews with SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, former SDSU head coach Mike Daly, former USD quarterback Scott Jones,...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings.  South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21.  The event is free with […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
FRISCO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Aerial and Arts grows the adult aerial community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The adult aerial community may begin to grow after a new studio opened on Sunday in Sioux Falls. South Dakota Aerial and Arts is the only adult aerial studio here in Sioux Falls. “We just opened, and we’re starting classes ranging from flexibility...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wind will pick up across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Expect patchy fog and highs in the low 30s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have more patchy fog that’s developed around the region this morning. There’s a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. for some of the counties south and west of Sioux Falls. Up north, another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Grant and Roberts counties until 9 a.m. The fog should burn out of here by late morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy