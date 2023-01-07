Read full article on original website
Championship win sinking in for South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s celebration of the national championship for the South Dakota State football team was incredible well-attended by the fans as they were able to show their appreciation for what the Jackrabbits did for the first time in school history; win an FCS title over North Dakota State.
‘This will always be something to look back fondly on’; SDSU reporters reflect on championship game
BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — It wasn’t just fans and football players who attended the FCS National Championship game between SDSU and NDSU this past weekend. “This will always be something to look back fondly on and something that I will truly never forget,” said Skyler Jackson, Sports Editor.
Former SDSU football players reunited on KELO fan bus
Many South Dakota State University football fans are back home following an exciting national championship win in Frisco, Texas.
REPLAY: FCS Championship Pregame Show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer preview the FCS Championship between South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The special includes interviews with SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, former SDSU head coach Mike Daly, former USD quarterback Scott Jones,...
SDSU football team celebration planned for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings. South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21. The event is free with […]
SDSU ‘championship baby’ born in Brookings hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — She’s called the “Championship Baby” by the staff at Brookings Health System. Bailey was born just as the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits became the FCS national football champions on Jan. 8, the health system said in a news release. She is the daughter of Shelby and Kelin Rang of Estelline.
Longtime SDSU fans watch from Lager's Inn in Aberdeen
It’s a moment that many at South Dakota State have been looking forward to for years. Finally, a national championship in Division I football, with the FCS Championship.
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
South Dakota Aerial and Arts grows the adult aerial community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The adult aerial community may begin to grow after a new studio opened on Sunday in Sioux Falls. South Dakota Aerial and Arts is the only adult aerial studio here in Sioux Falls. “We just opened, and we’re starting classes ranging from flexibility...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
Feeding SD administers Senior Box Program across state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A statewide food non-profit wants to make sure people of all ages aren’t making the tough decision between paying bills or buying food. Feeding South Dakota is making sure older adults will continue to have the food they need by administering the Senior Box Program across the entire state.
Wild Wednesday: Learning about dolphin and whale artifacts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Plains Zoo Director of Education Leigh Spencer joined us this morning to learn about some underwater animal artifacts. We talked about a dolphin skull and a whale vertebra.
View from the top of a Sioux Falls snow mountain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With snow cleanup efforts still underway in Sioux Falls, the piles made by the city are growing. The difference made by five days of snow collection is staggering at the 12th and Lyons snow dump location. “Last week when you were over here, that was about 20% of the snow that’s probably here at this time,” said Daniel Whipple, a Street Maintenance Supervisor for the city.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
Wind will pick up across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With little to no new snow in the forecast we still have to watch out for blowing snow this week. Snow can form a crust, which is just the top layer of snow that has hardened. This is caused by being windblown, or the process of melting and refreezing which we haven’t seen yet in KELOLAND.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
Expect patchy fog and highs in the low 30s
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have more patchy fog that’s developed around the region this morning. There’s a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. for some of the counties south and west of Sioux Falls. Up north, another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Grant and Roberts counties until 9 a.m. The fog should burn out of here by late morning.
