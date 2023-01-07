ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the House

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSw2n_0k6XxiGM00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy has been elected Speaker of the House of the 118th Congress after 15 tense rounds of voting .

WATCH: ‘Mr. Speaker: Kevin McCarthy’s Path to Power’

In the 15th vote, McCarthy received 216 votes, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries received 212. Six members voted “present,” lowering the majority threshold to 215.

McCarthy won election of the speakership after four days of votes that included negotiations with fellow members of his party who had refused to support him.

It has been reported McCarthy made multiple concessions to as many as 20 members who held out support.

Central Valley legislators Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) and California Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) issued statements Friday night celebrating the drawn out vote that McCarthy eventually won.

Speaker McCarthy has arrived. Now what?

“There is no one who will work harder to bring people together to solve our toughest challenges,” Fong said in a statement.

Rep. David Valadao supported McCarthy for House Speaker throughout and criticized hardline Republican members who refused to vote for McCarthy.

“While I’m glad we were able to come together as Republicans to elect Speaker McCarthy, I am deeply disappointed in the handful of my colleagues who have treated this process like a game,” Valadao said in a statement Friday.

“I look forward to working closely with my friend, neighbor, and colleague Speaker McCarthy to help better the lives of Central Valley families.”

McCarthy tweeted: “I hope one thing is clear after this week: I will never give up. And I will never give up for you, the American people.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 12

jayhra charles
3d ago

And now he really has a reason not to be here nor help his district. Come on his hands will be tied with all the concessions he made.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Woman found burned, dead on Hwy 99 off-ramp: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol released an update Tuesday about a dead woman found on the Highway 99 off-ramp on Dec. 17. The highway patrol responded to a report of a “deceased subject on fire,” on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Hosking Avenue, according to a news release. She remains unidentified […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

4-year-old Deisy Herrera reported missing from Bakersfield 35 years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 35 years since a 4-year-old vanished from her East Bakersfield home and has not been seen since. Deisy Herrera disappeared from her home while playing hide and seek outside her home on Virginia and Washington streets on Dec. 28, 1987. Deisy’s mother, Eva Hernandez, died without knowing what […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cellmate facing murder charge in Delano inmate’s strangulation death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern Valley State Prison inmate who died in March was determined to have died by ligature strangulation and his cellmate has been charged with murder, according to reports. Jorge L. Mendoza, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and assault by a prisoner serving a life sentence. He’s already serving a […]
DELANO, CA
NBC News

Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
GEORGIA STATE
qcnews.com

Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
KGET

Family identifies man who died in a crash on Coffee Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man killed on a foggy day while changing a tire in Northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 26 confirmed his identity and said they want to send his body back to Peru, where he is from. “He’s not here anymore and I just want to be with him and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to providing fentanyl to teen who died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Woolley has an angel tattooed on her right arm with her daughter’s name, date of birth and the date of her death just weeks after her 16th birthday. The ink used contains her daughter’s ashes. Fentanyl killed her daughter, Lisa Woolley said, but the tattoo ensures the teen will always […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Washington Examiner

Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
KGET

1 arrested, coroner on scene, large police presence in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene. Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Courtroom outburst as man ordered held on $1M bail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sobbing woman disrupted court proceedings Wednesday after a man charged with shooting a woman pregnant with his child was ordered held on $1 million bail. “He didn’t do nothing to me,” the woman yelled as she stood up in the gallery. “He didn’t do nothing.” She repeated variations of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy