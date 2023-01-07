No. 8 Utah's loss to Colorado leaves just 3 unbeaten teams

There are now just three undefeated teams left this season in Division I women's basketball, two of them in the SEC.

No. 8 Utah suffered its first loss Friday, 77-67 to Colorado . The Utes were the second unbeaten team to fall this week: No. 24 St. John's lost 72-51 to Seton Hall on Wednesday.

Still undefeated are No. 1 South Carolina , No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 LSU , all of whom play Sunday.

Colorado (13-3, 3-1 Pac-12) posted its first win over an AP top-10 team since knocking off No. 1 Stanford on Jan. 17, 2021.

Utah was led by Jenna Johnson , who scored all 17 of her points in the second half. Leading scorer Alissa Pili finished with 14 points, which was below her average of 19.7.

"It was not pretty, not a thing of beauty," Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. "It's one of those things where they just disrupt you with their physicality."

The Utes had an especially rough first half, trailing 31-24 at halftime after committing 12 turnovers and shooting 8-of-30 from the field.

"Honestly, I think it's just us versus us," Pili said. "We really just need to figure out what's going on on our offense and just how to work together and make it flow smoothly. Once we do that, we'll be better."

Ohio State (16-0) hosts a dramatically improved Illinois (14-2) team that already has four Big Ten wins, more than in the past two seasons combined.

Defending national champion South Carolina (15-0) travels to face Mississippi State at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. LSU (15-0) is on the road against Kentucky .

The Gamecocks and Tigers, who finished 1-2 in the SEC standings last season, do not play each other until Sunday, Feb. 12 (2 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Columbia, South Carolina.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.