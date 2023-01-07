Read full article on original website
Hubert Edward Kral
Hubert “Bert” Kral, age 79 of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Fergus Falls Veteran’s Home. Visitation for Bert Karl will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake, MN. Funeral...
Billie-Marie Helen Osterman
Billie Osterman, age 47 of Cyrus, Minnesota, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at Essential Health in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation for Billy Osterman will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Funeral services for Billie-Marie Osterman will...
Delores Jean Nelson
Delores Nelson, age 92 of Appleton, Minnesota, formerly of Milan, MN, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, in Appleton Area Health-Care Center in Appleton, MN. Visitation for Delores Nelson will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton, MN. Memorial...
Earl D. Molden
Earl Molden, age 71 of rural Appleton, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, in Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation for Earl Molden will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton, MN.
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
Woman Killed, Two Injured in Rural Western Minnesota Crash
Montevideo, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash in rural western Minnesota claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman and injured two other people Saturday morning. The State Patrol incident report says Hailey Berghuis of Clara City, MN died after the minivan she was driving collided with an SUV on Hwy. 7 at an intersection in Chippewa County shortly before 10 a.m. She was taken to a funeral home following the crash.
Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake
A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
Four hurt, two critically, in alcohol involved crash in Big Stone County
(Graceville MN-) Four people were hurt, 2 critically, in a two vehicle crash near Graceville Sunday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 1:05 a.m. on Highway 28 at 770th Avenue, about 3 miles west of Graceville in Big Stone County. A pickup, driven by 68-year-old Maynard Arndt of Graceville, and an SUV driven by 32-year-old Mary Warhol of Sisseton South Dakota, were both westbound on Highway 28 when they collided. The state patrol says alcohol use on the part of Arndt was a factor in the crash. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Graceville Hospital. Warhol and passenger 4-year-old Tate Warhol suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Graceville Hospital. 5-year-old passenger Lyla Locke suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Hospital. The state patrol says no one in either vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Minnesota man who baited, illegally killed bear is banned from hunting
A Minnesota man who baited a bear with donuts and bird seed before killing it has been stripped of his hunting privileges in his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Michael Thielen, 42, of Little Falls, previously agreed to an amended plea deal that will strip him of his hunting license in all but two states for three years.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
Tigers & Storm Each Pick Up Overtime Victories In Hoops & Hockey
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 51, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 48 (OT) GRACEVILLE – Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta blew a 12-point second half lead before holding off Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 51-48 in overtime on Friday. Maddy Grove led the Tigers with 24 points and nine rebounds, Kaylee Harstad had 12 points with 13 boards and the Tigers overcame 24 turnovers to improve to 2-5. Jessica Moberg had 21 points with eight rebounds for the Wolverines before fouling out in the closing seconds of overtime. Grace Cardwell had 12 points as CGB falls to 5-3.
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for both Douglas County and Todd County from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pope, Stevens, and Stearns Counties and areas south from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. this evening. Then a...
Sheriff urges people to re-set their ‘smart phones’
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department is urging people who wear Apple watches to adjust or re-adjust the settings on those watches or similar “smart” monitoring devices so they will not send out false alarms. Recently, the sheriff’s department has been receiving emergency alerts about falls or crashes,...
