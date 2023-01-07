NBC 11 Sports: San Luis boys soccer stays perfect, Kofa girls use four second half goals to win on the road & more

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Tuesday afternoon turned out to be a very incredible and exciting day for a special group of local teenage athletes. In a historic moment, both Kofa and San Luis tipped off for their schools' first ever Unified Basketball game inside Rillos Gym at Kofa High School - a day to bring exposure to, and shine the light on some special needs athletes.

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO