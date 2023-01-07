NBC 11 Sports: San Luis boys soccer stays perfect, Kofa girls use four second half goals to win on the road & more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC 11 Sports: Meza, Nicewander lead the way in Kofa soccer sweep of Yuma, historic day of Unified basketball & San Luis thriller
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Many special student-athletes took the floor on Tuesday for the opening game of AIA-sanctioned Unified Basketball between Kofa and San Luis. Meanwhile, Kofa dominated most of the day - picking up three wins in other sports. Kofa girls soccer and boys soccer both pulled the...
Kofa and San Luis compete in the two program’s first ever AIA Unified basketball game
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Tuesday afternoon turned out to be a very incredible and exciting day for a special group of local teenage athletes. In a historic moment, both Kofa and San Luis tipped off for their schools' first ever Unified Basketball game inside Rillos Gym at Kofa High School - a day to bring exposure to, and shine the light on some special needs athletes.
US 95 lane closures in Yuma start on Wednesday
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan ahead for lane closures on US 95. The post US 95 lane closures in Yuma start on Wednesday appeared first on KYMA.
Shooter arrested in Yuma, $1,000 award for any leads says YPD
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating the incident that caused a man to allegedly shoot two people for an unknown reason. Cops say they got a call around 1:30 in the morning about shots being fired. Officers arrived and found the alleged shooter recklessly waving a handgun in...
Imperial County to takes action over Calexico state of emergency
Imperial County to takes action over Calexico state of emergency. The post Imperial County to takes action over Calexico state of emergency appeared first on KYMA.
21-year-old man shot in attempted homicide, YCSO investigates
A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in an attempted homicide, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). The post 21-year-old man shot in attempted homicide, YCSO investigates appeared first on KYMA.
Man in Yuma flown to hospital from car crash, police say speeding was the cause
YUMA - A man in Yuma has been taken to the hospital for losing control of his gray 1995 Honda Accord and colliding with a concrete barrier. The incident happened on January 8, 2023, around 6:30 in the morning. The man was going west on Gila Ridge Road. Police say...
Pet Talk: Meet Luger
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week. Luger is a 1-year-old male shepherd mix who has lots of energy. Luger is smart, good with other dogs, and loves to chase balls and play tug of war with a rope. Luger is treat-motivated,...
Man who shot at two victims appears in court
25-year-old Alejandro Montes-Jimenez faced judge Gregory Stewart in court today. The post Man who shot at two victims appears in court appeared first on KYMA.
New Imperial County District Attorney sworn over the weekend
Over the weekend, George Marquez was sworn in as the new district attorney in Holtville The post New Imperial County District Attorney sworn over the weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Man found with gun who shot at two victims
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) found a man recklessly waving a handgun and shot at two victims at separate locations around South 4th Ave. and West 20th St. this morning. The post Man found with gun who shot at two victims appeared first on KYMA.
New Imperial County sheriff swears to protect and serve
EL CENTRO — On Thursday, January 5, Imperial County Undersheriff Fred Miramontes was sworn in as Imperial County's sheriff. With Chief Deputy Robert Benavidez serving as master of ceremonies, the swearing-in ceremony was held at the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse. As attendees greeted and spoke with one another, the venue...
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that stemmed from allegations they forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle for the organization. Victor Gonzalez,...
IV healthcare workers protest against consolidation
Valley healthcare workers say upset over El Centro Regional Medical Center’s decision to close the pediatric and obstetric’s departments. The post IV healthcare workers protest against consolidation appeared first on KYMA.
