Read full article on original website
Related
Vehicle crashes into bank in Grand Rapids, no injuries
Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a bank building in Grand Rapids near Kentwood Tuesday morning.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
battlecreekmi.gov
City announces closures on Jan. 12, 16
The City of Battle Creek announces the following closures for the month of January 2023:. Thursday, Jan. 12 – City Hall will be closed the entire day for staff training, and a holiday gathering. We are open regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of this week. Monday,...
Truck spills wet soil on multiple Walker roads
Road crews worked to clean up a spill on multiple roads in Walker Tuesday morning.
wkzo.com
Housing developments spur in Kalamazoo County thanks to new county tax
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — More than $100 million dollars worth of homes are in the planning stages, being built or rehabilitated in Kalamazoo County, all thanks to millions in new tax dollars. According to a MLive article on Monday, January 9, the Kalamazoo County housing millage has put...
Large Grand Rapids housing, retail development scaled back by 307 units
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Detroit-based development firm has cut the number of apartments planed as part of the proposed, large-scale redevelopment of the historic Sligh Furniture building and surrounding property on the city’s Southwest Side. Originally, in the spring of 2021, John Gibbs of Sturgeon Bay Partners...
wkzo.com
Village Network of BC announces local non-profits will share $1.5 million
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Village Network of Battle Creek announced on Tuesday that 10 non-profit agencies will share $1-point-5 million as part of an effort to increase racial diversity. The United Way of Battle Creek and Kalamazoo will be distributing the funds which are being made possible...
Fox17
Deputies warn of Ottawa County phone scam
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning of a fraudulent phone scam making the rounds through Ottawa County. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of phone calls claiming to be a member of the department. The calls were reportedly made Monday and Tuesday.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Craft Out Loud! store in downtown Coldwater going out of business
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A downtown Coldwater business that opened in June of 2020 will be closing the doors in the near future. The owners of Craft Out Loud! at 67 West Chicago have announced “with great sadness” on their Facebook page the store will be closing.
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November
WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Grand Rapids ranked 12th in top 'Bed Bug Cities List'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is once again in the top 20 cities for bed bugs based on Orkin's annual survey. Pest control service provider Orkin ranks the top 50 cities each year based on the number of bed bug treatments performed in each metro area. Grand Rapids...
Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect
KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
How much Ottawa Co. government changes will cost taxpayers
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — On Tuesday, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners will meet for their first public meeting since their government shakeup one week ago. Fire county administrator John Shay and hire failed 3rd Congressional District candidate John Gibbs as the new county administrator effective immediately. Replace current...
How a businessman built Ottawa Impact and took control of the county board in 2 years
In September 2021, then a protesting citizen getting his one minute to talk to Ottawa County commissioners, Joe Moss said he came "with a message from the people." That message: "We want our freedom back."
WNDU
Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified
BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on US-12 in Berrien County on Monday afternoon. (Update 10:11 p.m.) According to the Michigan State Police, a preliminary investigation reveals that a driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on around 3:35 p.m. Some liquid propane did leak from the truck but was quickly contained.
Theo & Stacy’s in Kalamazoo closing down after 50 years
A downtown Kalamazoo staple is closing its doors after 50 years.
Prison for man arrested after ice cream shop break-ins
A man who authorities say robbed a series of ice cream shops, including three while he was on an electronic tether, will spend years in a state prison.
WZZM 13
Inventory not a problem at this year’s Camper, Travel and RV Show
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s largest RV and family vacation show runs January 12-15 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. There will be a dozen dealers on hand, offering more than 200 lines. Among them, Veurink’s RV Center on South Division in Grand Rapids. Matt Veurink joined...
Comments / 0