Proving to adapt to various conditions, an alligator was caught on camera swimming off the coast of Florida on Saturday (December 17th). In a TikTok post, Nick Serrano recalled seeing the reptile swimming in the Atlantic and recorded the whole situation. Serrano stated he believe it may have been up to 10 feet long. “Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment,” Serrano wrote. “Earlier today, my [girlfriend] and I went to our local beach to capture some footage of the black-tip migration, what we found instead was an 8-10+ foot American alligator cruising the surf.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO