ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A New Subspecies of Dolphin Is Evolving in The Pacific Ocean

The common bottlenose dolphin is one of the most well-studied marine mammals in the world. Yet in the last few decades, genetic research has revealed scientists aren't looking at a single species after all, but various lineages still very much in the process of evolving. Researchers at the University of...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Filmed Swimming in the Ocean Off Florida Coast

Proving to adapt to various conditions, an alligator was caught on camera swimming off the coast of Florida on Saturday (December 17th). In a TikTok post, Nick Serrano recalled seeing the reptile swimming in the Atlantic and recorded the whole situation. Serrano stated he believe it may have been up to 10 feet long. “Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment,” Serrano wrote. “Earlier today, my [girlfriend] and I went to our local beach to capture some footage of the black-tip migration, what we found instead was an 8-10+ foot American alligator cruising the surf.”
FLORIDA STATE
tripsavvy.com

15 Best Islands in the US

U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
studyfinds.org

Shark graveyard may reveal a new shark species at the bottom of the ocean

CANBERRA, Australia — An expedition to find a new shark species has led to the discovery of a shark “graveyard” at the bottom of the ocean. Samples of the graveyard contained fossilized teeth dating back to an ancient ancestor of the megalodon shark. The discoveries will help scientists better understand past and present life in the ocean.
AOL Corp

Can hybrid super reefs defend the coasts? UM leading research for military project

The U.S. military has an idea to save its seaside bases from some of their most relentless foes: flooding, erosion and storm surge. The Defense Department spends billions of dollars to repair hurricane- and flood-related damage to its bases; in 2018, a particularly damaging series of storms caused $9 billion worth of destruction. Scientists — and military planners — expect that toll to grow as rising sea levels make storm surge and beach erosion worse.
VIRGINIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Extinction Wave Imminent: 23 Million Years of Evolution Under Threat in Madagascar

According to a new study, it would take an astounding 3 million years for the number of species that have been lost due to human activity on Madagascar to be restored. Furthermore, the study found that if currently threatened species were to become extinct, it would take more than 20 million years for the island to recover, which is significantly longer than has been found on any other island.
The Independent

Warming oceans have destroyed marine parasites, study finds

Warming oceans have destroyed marine parasites, suggesting they may be especially vulnerable to climate change, researchers say.The University of Washington study analysed more than a century of preserved fish specimens, assessing long-term trends in parasite populations. Critically, it found that the number of fish parasites fell between 1880 and 2019 as Puget Sound – the habitat surveyed and second largest estuary in the mainland US – warmed considerably.Chelsea Wood, associate professor of aquatic and fishery sciences at the University of Washington, said: "People generally think that climate change will cause parasites to thrive, that we will see an increase...
scitechdaily.com

Exciting New Research: Planting Trees Can Save Lives

A study in Portland, Oregon has found that planting trees on streets can lead to a decrease in mortality rates and that the impact becomes stronger as the trees mature and grow. A new study conducted in Portland, Oregon has found that the non-profit organization Friends of Trees’ tree planting...
PORTLAND, OR
scitechdaily.com

Contrary to Previous Assumptions: Forests Recovering From Logging Act as a Source of Carbon

According to a new study, tropical forests recovering from logging are sources of carbon for years afterward, contrary to previous assumptions. Tropical forests that are recovering from having trees removed were thought to be carbon absorbers, as the new trees grow quickly. A new study, led by Imperial College London researchers, turns this on its head, showing that the carbon released by soil and rotting wood outpaces the carbon absorbed by new growth.
floridaing.com

The Beauty of Bioluminescence in Indian River Lagoon Florida

Bioluminescence is a phenomenon that can be seen in many different forms across the world. In the Indian River Lagoon in Florida, bioluminescence is created by tiny organisms called dinoflagellates. When these organisms are disturbed, they create a bright blue light. This light is often seen in the water at...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy