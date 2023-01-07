Read full article on original website
How did endangered whale found on MS Coast beach die? What happens to the massive carcass?
This marks the first time in history a fin whale has ever washed ashore in Mississippi. Here’s everything we know.
A New Subspecies of Dolphin Is Evolving in The Pacific Ocean
The common bottlenose dolphin is one of the most well-studied marine mammals in the world. Yet in the last few decades, genetic research has revealed scientists aren't looking at a single species after all, but various lineages still very much in the process of evolving. Researchers at the University of...
Florida’s coral reefs are eroding
A study from last month has found that Florida’s coral reefs have been eroding, with researchers estimating that close to 70% have disappeared and suffered a net loss of reef habitat.
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
Fish seen regurgitating 8-legged creature on deck of fishing boat, NOAA says
It happened during a fish survey in the Gulf of Maine.
Eerie moment sailors find ‘ghost ship’ drifting just 60 miles from the Bermuda Triangle with no soul on board
THIS is the eerie moment sailors stumble across a ‘ghost ship’ drifting 800 miles from Bermuda with no one on board. Two yachties from Ocean Research Project came across the abandoned boat in the Atlantic Ocean. The researchers noticed the boats sail wasn't up, the motor wasn't running...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
WATCH: Alligator Filmed Swimming in the Ocean Off Florida Coast
Proving to adapt to various conditions, an alligator was caught on camera swimming off the coast of Florida on Saturday (December 17th). In a TikTok post, Nick Serrano recalled seeing the reptile swimming in the Atlantic and recorded the whole situation. Serrano stated he believe it may have been up to 10 feet long. “Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment,” Serrano wrote. “Earlier today, my [girlfriend] and I went to our local beach to capture some footage of the black-tip migration, what we found instead was an 8-10+ foot American alligator cruising the surf.”
15 Best Islands in the US
U.S. residents needn’t necessarily leave the country for bluer-than-blue waters and powdery sands. The country's 50 states and five territories have something for every kind of island lover, whether you wish for untrammeled beaches, sunlit forests, vibrant reefs, or waters where whales reside all year long. From Maine’s majestic mountains to the visually sumptuous beaches of the U.S. Virgin Islands, here are 15 of the best islands in the U.S. where you can leave your worries—and your passport—behind.
10 bizarre deep sea creatures found in 2022
Lots of bizarre deep sea creatures were spotted in 2022. Here are some of our favorites.
Shark graveyard may reveal a new shark species at the bottom of the ocean
CANBERRA, Australia — An expedition to find a new shark species has led to the discovery of a shark “graveyard” at the bottom of the ocean. Samples of the graveyard contained fossilized teeth dating back to an ancient ancestor of the megalodon shark. The discoveries will help scientists better understand past and present life in the ocean.
Take a ride on the back of a majestic whale in ‘rare and remarkable’ migration video
The camera was attached by researchers using a long pole.
Boat Propeller Found on Seafloor 100 Miles Offshore Baffles Researchers
NOAA Fisheries biologist completed their ninth annual longline survey in November. And they spotted many of the usual creatures and objects they see every year. But when they noticed a boat propeller sitting far away from the shore on the ocean floor, they had several questions. When the organization heads...
Can hybrid super reefs defend the coasts? UM leading research for military project
The U.S. military has an idea to save its seaside bases from some of their most relentless foes: flooding, erosion and storm surge. The Defense Department spends billions of dollars to repair hurricane- and flood-related damage to its bases; in 2018, a particularly damaging series of storms caused $9 billion worth of destruction. Scientists — and military planners — expect that toll to grow as rising sea levels make storm surge and beach erosion worse.
Extinction Wave Imminent: 23 Million Years of Evolution Under Threat in Madagascar
According to a new study, it would take an astounding 3 million years for the number of species that have been lost due to human activity on Madagascar to be restored. Furthermore, the study found that if currently threatened species were to become extinct, it would take more than 20 million years for the island to recover, which is significantly longer than has been found on any other island.
Warming oceans have destroyed marine parasites, study finds
Warming oceans have destroyed marine parasites, suggesting they may be especially vulnerable to climate change, researchers say.The University of Washington study analysed more than a century of preserved fish specimens, assessing long-term trends in parasite populations. Critically, it found that the number of fish parasites fell between 1880 and 2019 as Puget Sound – the habitat surveyed and second largest estuary in the mainland US – warmed considerably.Chelsea Wood, associate professor of aquatic and fishery sciences at the University of Washington, said: "People generally think that climate change will cause parasites to thrive, that we will see an increase...
Exciting New Research: Planting Trees Can Save Lives
A study in Portland, Oregon has found that planting trees on streets can lead to a decrease in mortality rates and that the impact becomes stronger as the trees mature and grow. A new study conducted in Portland, Oregon has found that the non-profit organization Friends of Trees’ tree planting...
Contrary to Previous Assumptions: Forests Recovering From Logging Act as a Source of Carbon
According to a new study, tropical forests recovering from logging are sources of carbon for years afterward, contrary to previous assumptions. Tropical forests that are recovering from having trees removed were thought to be carbon absorbers, as the new trees grow quickly. A new study, led by Imperial College London researchers, turns this on its head, showing that the carbon released by soil and rotting wood outpaces the carbon absorbed by new growth.
The Beauty of Bioluminescence in Indian River Lagoon Florida
Bioluminescence is a phenomenon that can be seen in many different forms across the world. In the Indian River Lagoon in Florida, bioluminescence is created by tiny organisms called dinoflagellates. When these organisms are disturbed, they create a bright blue light. This light is often seen in the water at...
