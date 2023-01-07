ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Sacramento residents clean up severe damage after recent storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Another atmospheric river-fueled cyclone is barreling toward California and this one is expected to be the most impactful of the recent storms. Residents in Sacramento woke up on Sunday morning to widespread power outages from the latest storm. A downed transformer and power lines trapped people inside and outside their homes for a time in one part of the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Flooding leaves Sacramento-area freeways a mess Monday morning

SACRAMENTO -- Monday morning's commute was a wash for many drivers as wet weather moved in again over the Sacramento area. Flooding along the westbound side of Interstate 80 at Longview affected all lanes at one point, leading to traffic backup up to past Watt Avenue. The Capital City Freeway was also seeing some flooding at Fulton Avenue. Caltrans expected a closure to be in place through the morning. However, Caltrans later announced a little after 11:30 a.m. that the roads were now clear. Residual traffic is still expected to be an issue into the early afternoon.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento County officials issue evacuation order for Wilton area

WILTON, Calif. — Emergency officials in Sacramento County on Sunday evening called for people in the Wilton area to leave, saying flooding "is imminent." "Out of an abundance of caution, residents must leave now before roads become impassable," the county said. "Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now.​"
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Malek Sherif

Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton region

WILTON — Residents in the Wilton region have been ordered to evacuate immediately, under instructions from the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services. The order has been given because high water levels in Wilton are likely to flood highways, blocking off escape routes. Before leaving on Sunday afternoon, Kylie Wolfe said, "Honestly, it's a bit terrifying; I'm not going to lie." People were leaving Wilton and didn't want to be stranded there.
WILTON, CA
KCRA.com

‘Get out early’: Sacramento County officials call for people to leave Wilton area before next storm

Emergency officials in Sacramento County on Sunday called for people in the Wilton area to leave while roads are still passable in advance of the next round of rain on Monday. “Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area,” the county said in a release. “Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now while roads are still clear; don’t wait for an evacuation order.”
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento City school classes canceled Monday due to winter storm impacts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The return from winter break for Sacramento City Unified School District will be one day longer now. SCUSD canceled classes districtwide due to impacts from the winter storm Sunday morning and potential impacts that could still come. At least six schools are still without power and they don't have a timeline for full power restoration.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What to do if your trash isn’t picked up in Sacramento

(KTXL) — Trash is collected weekly in Sacramento, but there may be times when it isn’t picked up or you forgot to leave it outside your home on the curb.  When the trash isn’t collected, there are ways you can request a pickup.  To report a missed trash collection, you can call 311 or 916-875-4311, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Over 340K of SMUD, PG&E customers without power

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Northern California residents are without power, according to SMUD and PG&E's outage map. The outage map showed a dramatic spike in power loss, jumping from 30,000 to 300,000 within an hour. A SMUD spokesperson says the strong winds are the reason mass power...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
SACRAMENTO, CA

