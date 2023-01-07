Read full article on original website
Flooding delays traffic on I-80 in Sacramento near Arcade Creek
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Flooding has caused traffic delays Monday on a portion of Interstate 80 near the split in Sacramento County. Caltrans briefly closed westbound I-80 between Longview Drive and Winters Street. KCRA traffic reporter Brian Hickey earlier said that some vehicles were trapped in floodwaters at that area....
Sacramento residents clean up severe damage after recent storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Another atmospheric river-fueled cyclone is barreling toward California and this one is expected to be the most impactful of the recent storms. Residents in Sacramento woke up on Sunday morning to widespread power outages from the latest storm. A downed transformer and power lines trapped people inside and outside their homes for a time in one part of the city.
Flooding leaves Sacramento-area freeways a mess Monday morning
SACRAMENTO -- Monday morning's commute was a wash for many drivers as wet weather moved in again over the Sacramento area. Flooding along the westbound side of Interstate 80 at Longview affected all lanes at one point, leading to traffic backup up to past Watt Avenue. The Capital City Freeway was also seeing some flooding at Fulton Avenue. Caltrans expected a closure to be in place through the morning. However, Caltrans later announced a little after 11:30 a.m. that the roads were now clear. Residual traffic is still expected to be an issue into the early afternoon.
Sacramento County officials issue evacuation order for Wilton area
WILTON, Calif. — Emergency officials in Sacramento County on Sunday evening called for people in the Wilton area to leave, saying flooding "is imminent." "Out of an abundance of caution, residents must leave now before roads become impassable," the county said. "Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now."
IN PHOTOS: Series of storms wreak havoc across Sacramento area
Severe winds blew through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, and then even more wet weather rolled in on Monday.With gusts topping out at nearly 70 mph in some places, big branches and even full trees have come toppling down.Below are some of the scenes people around the region woke up to:Share your photos with us!
Northeastern Sacramento County hit hard by Saturday storm, more to come
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Like much of Northern California, the northeastern part of Sacramento County was hit hard by the overnight storm. Strong winds toppled dozens of trees, many of them landing on homes and cars. "It was really something," said John McMullin, who has lived on Sunnybrook Lane...
2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
WILTON — Residents in the Wilton region have been ordered to evacuate immediately, under instructions from the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services. The order has been given because high water levels in Wilton are likely to flood highways, blocking off escape routes. Before leaving on Sunday afternoon, Kylie Wolfe said, "Honestly, it's a bit terrifying; I'm not going to lie." People were leaving Wilton and didn't want to be stranded there.
What's open, What's closed: Northern California schools' responses to winter storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — An onslaught of rain and wind devastated many communities across Northern California over the past number of days, however even more is expected heading into Monday. Early Sunday morning, heavy winds and rain toppled trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people across...
‘Get out early’: Sacramento County officials call for people to leave Wilton area before next storm
Emergency officials in Sacramento County on Sunday called for people in the Wilton area to leave while roads are still passable in advance of the next round of rain on Monday. “Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area,” the county said in a release. “Last weekend, exit routes flooded quickly for residents leaving Wilton, so we are urging residents to get out now while roads are still clear; don’t wait for an evacuation order.”
RAW: CA: SACRAMENTO STORM PREPS/FIRE CAPT-DANGEROUS
Fire capt warns of new dangerous storm to hit area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
Sacramento City school classes canceled Monday due to winter storm impacts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The return from winter break for Sacramento City Unified School District will be one day longer now. SCUSD canceled classes districtwide due to impacts from the winter storm Sunday morning and potential impacts that could still come. At least six schools are still without power and they don't have a timeline for full power restoration.
Parts of El Dorado, Sacramento counties under river flood warning
(KTXL) — Parts of both El Dorado and Sacramento Counties are under river flood warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) until early Monday evening. NWS issued the warning Sunday evening saying minor flooding is forecast near Michigan Bar in the Cosumnes River. NWS said that at 13.2 feet,...
What to do if your trash isn’t picked up in Sacramento
(KTXL) — Trash is collected weekly in Sacramento, but there may be times when it isn’t picked up or you forgot to leave it outside your home on the curb. When the trash isn’t collected, there are ways you can request a pickup. To report a missed trash collection, you can call 311 or 916-875-4311, […]
Over 340K of SMUD, PG&E customers without power
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Northern California residents are without power, according to SMUD and PG&E's outage map. The outage map showed a dramatic spike in power loss, jumping from 30,000 to 300,000 within an hour. A SMUD spokesperson says the strong winds are the reason mass power...
Storm updates: Hundreds of thousands of Sacramento customers without power as powerful, dangerous winds slam into region
Another atmospheric river arrived in the Sacramento Valley and much of Northern California on Wednesday while the region is still recovering from a strong winter storm that struck New Year's Eve. CapRadio will be providing updates on the storms here. We also have resources available to help you through the...
Northern California Storm Updates: Flooding closes part of I-80, 2 die after trees fall on tents, Biden OKs emergency declaration
Tens of thousands of people across Northern California are dealing with continued power outages Monday morning, even as more strong winds along with rain and high-elevation snow hit the region. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Monday an Alert Day because of heavy rain and wind. There were reports of...
Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
