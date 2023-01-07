SACRAMENTO -- Monday morning's commute was a wash for many drivers as wet weather moved in again over the Sacramento area. Flooding along the westbound side of Interstate 80 at Longview affected all lanes at one point, leading to traffic backup up to past Watt Avenue. The Capital City Freeway was also seeing some flooding at Fulton Avenue. Caltrans expected a closure to be in place through the morning. However, Caltrans later announced a little after 11:30 a.m. that the roads were now clear. Residual traffic is still expected to be an issue into the early afternoon.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO