Kalamazoo, MI

battlecreekmi.gov

City announces closures on Jan. 12, 16

The City of Battle Creek announces the following closures for the month of January 2023:. Thursday, Jan. 12 – City Hall will be closed the entire day for staff training, and a holiday gathering. We are open regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of this week. Monday,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WNDU

Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close

SBPD to seek new hires with 'Winter Prospect Day' in February. Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews. Plans approved to rehabilitate Angela Boulevard bridge. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Construction should begin this spring or summer. Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
jack1065.com

UPDATE: Statewide 911 network issues now resolved

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority is reporting that the statewide 911 network issues have been resolved as of 5:01 p.m. A cause of what led to the disruption was not immediately disclosed. EARLIER STORY:. Both the Calhoun County and Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authorities...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

Well known Kalamazoo restaurant to close after a half century in business

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A downtown Kalamazoo staple closing it’s doors after 50 years in business. Theo & Stacy’s, located at 234 West Michigan Avenue near North Church Street, announced in a Facebook post on Sunday, January 8 that it will close for good after it’s last business day on Sunday, January 29.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect

KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Kalamazoo City Attorney candidate James Porter withdraws from consideration

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After being selected as the number one Kalamazoo City Attorney Candidate, James Porter is withdrawing his name from consideration for the position. According to a news release from the City of Kalamazoo, Porter informed the Kalamazoo City Commission Monday, January 9 that he was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Gun violence group call on legislature to enact laws

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A news conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI

