Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
City announces closures on Jan. 12, 16
The City of Battle Creek announces the following closures for the month of January 2023:. Thursday, Jan. 12 – City Hall will be closed the entire day for staff training, and a holiday gathering. We are open regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of this week. Monday,...
City of Otsego working to increase funding for Public Safety through millage proposal
OTSEGO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Otsego is working to bolster funding for it’s Public Safety department through a public safety millage increase proposal. City Commissioners are set to meet next week on Monday, January 16 to pass a Resolution to apply ballot language to the May ballot for additional Public Safety revenue.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
New Kalamazoo County tax helps spark $114M in housing developments
KALAMAZOO, MI -- More than $100 million worth of homes are in the planning stages or being built or rehabilitated in Kalamazoo County, supported by millions of new tax dollars. The Kalamazoo County housing millage pumped more than $6.7 million into housing developments and supportive services in 2022, its first...
Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close
SBPD to seek new hires with 'Winter Prospect Day' in February. Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews. Plans approved to rehabilitate Angela Boulevard bridge. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Construction should begin this spring or summer. Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co....
Village Network of BC announce local non-profits will share $1.5 million
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Village Network of Battle Creek announced on Tuesday that 10 non-profit agencies will share $1-point-5 million as part of an effort to increase racial diversity. The United Way of Battle Creek and Kalamazoo will be distributing the funds which are being made possible...
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
UPDATE: Statewide 911 network issues now resolved
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority is reporting that the statewide 911 network issues have been resolved as of 5:01 p.m. A cause of what led to the disruption was not immediately disclosed. EARLIER STORY:. Both the Calhoun County and Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authorities...
Well known Kalamazoo restaurant to close after a half century in business
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A downtown Kalamazoo staple closing it’s doors after 50 years in business. Theo & Stacy’s, located at 234 West Michigan Avenue near North Church Street, announced in a Facebook post on Sunday, January 8 that it will close for good after it’s last business day on Sunday, January 29.
Grand Rapids ranked 12th in top 'Bed Bug Cities List'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is once again in the top 20 cities for bed bugs based on Orkin's annual survey. Pest control service provider Orkin ranks the top 50 cities each year based on the number of bed bug treatments performed in each metro area. Grand Rapids...
Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect
KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
Grand Rapids police investigate rash of vehicle break-ins at care facilities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police are investigating a rash of recent vehicle break-ins at local care facilities. The break-ins happened at four businesses. Samaritas Senior Living Grand Rapids, 1950 32nd St. SE:. On Jan. 5, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., the driver’s side window of a...
Bike path in Ottawa County damaged after someone drove on decade-old bridge
The local township hopes to have this section fixed and ready for summer for riders and walkers to enjoy.
How a businessman built Ottawa Impact and took control of the county board in 2 years
In September 2021, then a protesting citizen getting his one minute to talk to Ottawa County commissioners, Joe Moss said he came "with a message from the people." That message: "We want our freedom back."
Vacant house in SE Grand Rapids damaged in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
Kalamazoo City Attorney candidate James Porter withdraws from consideration
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After being selected as the number one Kalamazoo City Attorney Candidate, James Porter is withdrawing his name from consideration for the position. According to a news release from the City of Kalamazoo, Porter informed the Kalamazoo City Commission Monday, January 9 that he was...
Theo & Stacy’s in Kalamazoo closing down after 50 years
A downtown Kalamazoo staple is closing its doors after 50 years.
Gun violence group call on legislature to enact laws
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A news conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
