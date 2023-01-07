ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Democrat and Chronicle

Damar Hamlin out of hospital, Nyheim Hines wins AFC honors: Bills news and notes

ORCHARD PARK - Nine days ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped on the turf at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium and the 24-year-old’s life was in grave danger. Wednesday morning, Hamlin was back in his Buffalo-area home with his parents and younger brother after being discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE

