I ran into Congressman Kevin McCarthy at a local big-box home improvement store a few months ago. We had a brief chat. During our conversation, he said that he receives a lot of negative and critical e-mails, letters and phone messages from people in his district, the 20th District. I told him I personally know some people who are Democrats who cannot stand him. He said that comes with the job, but he and his staff try to reply to as many of the people who contact him as they can.

1 DAY AGO