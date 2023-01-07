Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: McCarthy's the Honorable Speaker of the House
I ran into Congressman Kevin McCarthy at a local big-box home improvement store a few months ago. We had a brief chat. During our conversation, he said that he receives a lot of negative and critical e-mails, letters and phone messages from people in his district, the 20th District. I told him I personally know some people who are Democrats who cannot stand him. He said that comes with the job, but he and his staff try to reply to as many of the people who contact him as they can.
The ‘Three Amigos’ – Biden, AMLO, and Trudeau – reconcile in México
“We’re true partners, the three of us,” Biden told reporters.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: McCarthy returns power to the people
The votes ultimately cast to elect Kevin McCarthy House Speaker were not premised on political philosophy. They were solely focused on restoration of historical precedence for internal House processes — to shift from Nancy Pelosi’s unprecedented personal power to the essential historical and constitutional distribution of legislative power “to the People” via their elected representatives and House committees.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Prestige of a job title
Regarding Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker, Matt Gaetz noted last month, “Every single Republican in Congress knows that Kevin does not actually believe anything. He has no ideology.”. On Friday afternoon, following four days in which McCarthy lost the most votes for speaker since the pre-Civil War...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: You wanted it, Kevin
"Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it." It is an old saying, but oh so true. Kevin McCarthy wanted to be speaker of the house and now he is. I'm not sure if this calls for congratulations or condolences. He has become the leader of the most fractured, splintered, divided Republican party in years. '
Three steps toward a ‘whole of nation’ approach for national security
In October, the Biden administration released its full National Security Strategy (NSS) and National Defense Strategy (NDS). The documents outline the overall national security strategy for the United States and for the Department of Defense (DOD). Both strategies note the rise of China and the belligerence of Russia, especially in light of its invasion of…
SCOTUS: New York gun laws can stay in place, for now
Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature rushed to bolster state laws that would mitigate some of the ruling’s effects.
Bakersfield Californian
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents.
Comments / 0