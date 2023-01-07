Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
To make cheap EVs work, automakers are replacing decades of know-how with a move from Tesla's playbook
The race for more electric vehicle batteries has automakers copying a play Tesla's been making for years: Establishing supply in-house.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either.
Popular Tesla Models Are Not Eligible For Biden’s New Electric Vehicle Tax Credits
On Jan. 1, a slew of electric vehicle tax incentives took effect under the Inflation Reduction Act, allowing up to $7,500 in federal tax rebates on purchases of a wide range of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. However, to many EV shoppers’ dismay, most Tesla cars, including some variations of the popular Model 3 and Model Y, are not eligible for any federal tax credits, according to a list published by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Dec. 30. The exclusion is also a disappointment to investors in Tesla, whose shares plunged 70 percent in 2022, and who hoped the new tax rebates could boost sales. Tesla shares closed 12 percent down on Jan. 3 at $108.
Family of Four Survives 250 Foot Fall in Tesla Vehicle
We have a video of a Tesla vehicle and a family of four that survived a 250 foot drop in a Tesla. Tesla's are known for their safety and it definitely helped here. We have a video of a rescue of a family of 4 who survived a 250 foot drop off a cliff and each family member survived with only minor injuries. Tesla vehicles are known for their safety, and we are glad that nobody was seriously hurt here.
100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?
We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
Why Tesla’s Model Y might not be eligible for the new EV tax credit
If you were waiting until after New Year to pick up a Tesla Model Y in hopes it’d qualify you for the new federal tax credit, you might be in for a disappointment. The IRS released a 2023 list of vehicles that qualify for the new $7,500 incentive, and while Tesla’s popular SUV is on it, the most common five-seater versions won’t be eligible.
US electric vehicle sales surge in 2022, gain on Tesla
U.S. electric vehicle sales jumped by two-thirds in 2022 as sales for the overall auto industry dropped, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Fully electric vehicles jumped in popularity last year, making up 5.8 percent of all vehicles sold in 2022, an increase from 3.2 percent in 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal. The…
Tesla Decides ‘Boring’ Steering Wheel Is Better Than the Yoke After All
via TeslaThe yoke is now only offered as optional equipment, and round wheels can also be retrofitted on cars previously equipped with the yoke.
Tesla mobile Supercharger with Megapack caught on fire
A Tesla Megapack used on a mobile Supercharger caught on fire and completely burned down in Baker, California. We previously reported on this contraption that Tesla sometimes brings to busy Supercharger stations. It’s a trailer fitted with a Megapack, Tesla’s biggest stationary energy storage system, and a bunch of Superchargers....
Only 1 Automaker Has 3 Models With Improved Reliability on Consumer Reports’ New Survey
After calculating the predicted reliability ratings of more than 300,000 cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs, Consumer Reports found that only one automaker had three models with improved reliability. The post Only 1 Automaker Has 3 Models With Improved Reliability on Consumer Reports’ New Survey appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford pickup truck sales in December help narrow overall sales decline in 2022
Ford narrowed its U.S. sales loss last year to 2.2%, as the automaker notably increased sales of its F-Series pickups to end 2022 with a slight increase in December. Ford said it sold more than 75,000 F-Series pickups in December, a 20.1% increase compared with a year earlier and the best month of the year.
Buying an electric car? You can get a $7,500 tax credit, but it won't be easy
The government is offering a hefty tax credit to buyers of electric vehicles, but taking advantage of it is not straightforward. Here's what you need to know.
