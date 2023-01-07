On Jan. 1, a slew of electric vehicle tax incentives took effect under the Inflation Reduction Act, allowing up to $7,500 in federal tax rebates on purchases of a wide range of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. However, to many EV shoppers’ dismay, most Tesla cars, including some variations of the popular Model 3 and Model Y, are not eligible for any federal tax credits, according to a list published by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Dec. 30. The exclusion is also a disappointment to investors in Tesla, whose shares plunged 70 percent in 2022, and who hoped the new tax rebates could boost sales. Tesla shares closed 12 percent down on Jan. 3 at $108.

