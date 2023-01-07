ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
POLITICO

The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Observer

Popular Tesla Models Are Not Eligible For Biden’s New Electric Vehicle Tax Credits

On Jan. 1, a slew of electric vehicle tax incentives took effect under the Inflation Reduction Act, allowing up to $7,500 in federal tax rebates on purchases of a wide range of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. However, to many EV shoppers’ dismay, most Tesla cars, including some variations of the popular Model 3 and Model Y, are not eligible for any federal tax credits, according to a list published by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Dec. 30. The exclusion is also a disappointment to investors in Tesla, whose shares plunged 70 percent in 2022, and who hoped the new tax rebates could boost sales. Tesla shares closed 12 percent down on Jan. 3 at $108.
torquenews.com

Family of Four Survives 250 Foot Fall in Tesla Vehicle

We have a video of a Tesla vehicle and a family of four that survived a 250 foot drop in a Tesla. Tesla's are known for their safety and it definitely helped here. We have a video of a rescue of a family of 4 who survived a 250 foot drop off a cliff and each family member survived with only minor injuries. Tesla vehicles are known for their safety, and we are glad that nobody was seriously hurt here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?

We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
The Verge

Why Tesla’s Model Y might not be eligible for the new EV tax credit

If you were waiting until after New Year to pick up a Tesla Model Y in hopes it’d qualify you for the new federal tax credit, you might be in for a disappointment. The IRS released a 2023 list of vehicles that qualify for the new $7,500 incentive, and while Tesla’s popular SUV is on it, the most common five-seater versions won’t be eligible.
The Hill

US electric vehicle sales surge in 2022, gain on Tesla

U.S. electric vehicle sales jumped by two-thirds in 2022 as sales for the overall auto industry dropped, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Fully electric vehicles jumped in popularity last year, making up 5.8 percent of all vehicles sold in 2022, an increase from 3.2 percent in 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal. The…
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

Tesla mobile Supercharger with Megapack caught on fire

A Tesla Megapack used on a mobile Supercharger caught on fire and completely burned down in Baker, California. We previously reported on this contraption that Tesla sometimes brings to busy Supercharger stations. It’s a trailer fitted with a Megapack, Tesla’s biggest stationary energy storage system, and a bunch of Superchargers....
BAKER, CA
CNBC

Ford pickup truck sales in December help narrow overall sales decline in 2022

Ford narrowed its U.S. sales loss last year to 2.2%, as the automaker notably increased sales of its F-Series pickups to end 2022 with a slight increase in December. Ford said it sold more than 75,000 F-Series pickups in December, a 20.1% increase compared with a year earlier and the best month of the year.

