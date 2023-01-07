Read full article on original website
Emporia girls basketball runs past Paola
The Emporia High School girls basketball team remained unbeaten in a 51-16 victory over Paola at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. The Lady Spartans jumped out to a fast start, scoring the first nine points. Eight of them came from Addie Kirmer, who bounced back after a few off nights offensively (two and nine points in her last two games).
Emporia boys basketball pulls away vs. Paola
The Emporia boys basketball team used big second and third quarters to defeat Paola, 58-28, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. Paola kept the game close in the first quarter, with the score being 9-8 Emporia after the first eight minutes. Emporia led 9-5 before the Panthers hit a three-pointer toward the end of the frame. Head coach Lee Baldwin said the Spartans struggled against their zone defense early.
USD 253 Winter Sports candidates announced
Emporia Public Schools has announced its 2023 Winter Sports candidates. The candidates include Bryan Antonio Cruz, Adrian Chavez, Drew Hess, David Khamphouy, Xerach Tungjaroenkul, Laura Baldwin, Mia Crouch, Jazmin Murillo Espinoza, Leia Starr and Kaitlyn Velasquez. The Winter Sports ceremony and crowning, set for Friday, Jan 13, will take place...
Novella E. Merry
Novella E. Merry, Burlington, Kansas, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society care home in Wamego, KS, at the age of 99. Mrs. Merry was born in Emporia, KS, on August 15, 1923, the daughter of George A Lodle and Ethel M. Jacobs Lodle. She graduated from Emporia High School and attended the College of Emporia, Emporia, KS. She married Loren D. Merry at Cottonwood Falls, KS, on June 20, 1942.
EHS drama students take Century II stage
Emporia High School drama students performed on one of Wichita’s best-known stages over the weekend. “They certainly brought the house down,” Kacie Hastings with the EHS Theatre Department said Monday. “Huge standing ovation at the end. Lots of love from the audience.”
Emporia State agrees to contract extension with football head coach Garin Higgins
The Emporia State football program will be keeping the earmuffs and blinders on for the foreseeable future. Emporia State University and head football coach Garin Higgins have “agreed to a Letter of Intent as a basis for conditions for an employment contract to follow. With the agreement Coach Higgins is secured through at least the 2025 season, the longest term available under the Kansas Board of Regents,” according to a press release sent by the university. It is the first multi-year employment contract in Emporia State Athletics history.
A snowy game of inches (likely less than one)
Emporia officially remains in a zone free of serious snow. But Topeka is in for a substantial amount by Thursday morning, and perhaps Hartford as well. The National Weather Service's updated projection Wednesday morning increased the chance for at least a trace of snow in Emporia by 9 a.m. Thursday to 51%.
Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch
A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
Coming snow may be for sweeping, not shoveling
Significant snow in Americus? Looking more likely. More than a trace in Emporia? Not so much. The National Weather Service is drawing a snow line, as it prepares for wintry weather across the area Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
Trivia smarts help EHS juniors fundraise for prom night
A score of $5,500 on Jeopardy these days is a so-so total. But that amount was a big payoff at the Emporia High School Junior Class Trivia Night Fundraiser over the weekend.
Electrical board concern at The Villas
A smoky situation at an Emporia apartment building Sunday turned out to be an electrical issue. The trouble happened around 8:40 a.m. at The Villas At Emporia, 1839 Merchant Street. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said crews found “a light haze and a hot electrical smell” in one apartment.
Beware possible mid-week mix
If you've been missing true winter weather, a short spurt of it may be coming this week. The National Weather Service advises “some rain and snow” could fall on the Emporia area Wednesday night. But a storm system will move through quickly.
One hurt in State Street crash
At least one injury is reported after a lunch-hour collision near downtown Emporia. Authorities received several reports from the public around 12 p.m. about a wreck at Sixth and State Street. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, but at least one person involved requested an ambulance.
Water heater sparks fire call Sunday evening
A water heater sparked an accidental fire in a south Emporia residence, Sunday evening. According to the Emporia Fire Department, fire personnal toned out to 106 Union St. for reports of a structure fire at 6:18 p.m. Upon arrival, Captain Ben Lienemann said crews “found a light haze of smoke coming from the soffit of the house.”
Charges dropped against accused identity thieves
Two men who were accused of stealing more than 100 people’s identities have their good names back. Lyon County prosecutors dropped their case against James Robert Jones, 38, last week. Magistrate Judge Douglas Jones ordered Jones released Wednesday. Fellow suspect Jordan Phillips, 26, was let go in mid-December afer...
