Hollywood stars Jamie Foxx and D.L. Hughley are frustrated by the lack of media coverage surrounding Dana White’s physical altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve. A video obtained by TMZ showed the UFC president getting into a verbal spat that turned physical with his wife of nearly 30 years at a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. Seconds into the video, Anne, White’s wife, is observed delivering a slap to her husband’s face. White then retaliated, delivering what appeared to be two open-handed strikes of his own. While the video clip has been the talk of the MMA community for the past week, the lack of media coverage has been rather light and especially troubling.

