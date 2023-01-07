ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Inside the plans to bring new life to Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach has a road map that details plans to bring new life to the city. This includes making Palm Avenue more pedestrian friendly and new improvements to the pier. "It's one of my favorite beach communities in San Diego. It's one...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
CBS 8

The disappearance of Maya Millete | 2-year timeline

Chula Vista mother May "Maya" Millete was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021 and her husband Larry was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021. Here's what we know after more than 2 years. Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years. Her family, friends and community members have also turned out for numerous searches, rallies and vigils throughout San Diego County.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Federal authorities weigh proposal to strengthen air quality standards

SAN DIEGO — Federal authorities are weighing a move to strengthen current air quality standards for air pollution commonly known as 'soot'. These particles, generated by vehicles and industrial facilities, can have serious health consequences, impacting poor and minority communities particularly hard. The Environmental Protection Agency last updated these...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to deliver 2023 State of the City address

SAN DIEGO — Todd Gloria will deliver his third State of the City address on Wednesday from the San Diego Civic Theatre. Watch the full address on CBS8+ and The CW San Diego. The public is invited to attend this event, the first State of the City delivered in person since 2020, held at the San Diego Civic Theater (1100 Third Ave. San Diego, 92101) in downtown San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more

SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy