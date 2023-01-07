Read full article on original website
Inside the plans to bring new life to Imperial Beach
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach has a road map that details plans to bring new life to the city. This includes making Palm Avenue more pedestrian friendly and new improvements to the pier. "It's one of my favorite beach communities in San Diego. It's one...
Ocean Beach pier to remain closed, city to assess damage
SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier will remain closed to the public as crews assess the damage and make repairs. It's expected to be off limits for weeks, and work might not start until well after the next storm passes. Those looking to take a stroll along the...
What to do if your car is damaged driving over one of San Diego's many potholes
SAN DIEGO — You may think it rained potholes later this week. All the rainwater with this week’s storm will seep into cracks in San Diego streets and create even more potholes than we have right now. We wanted to know how fast the city can work to...
The disappearance of Maya Millete | 2-year timeline
Chula Vista mother May "Maya" Millete was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021 and her husband Larry was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021. Here's what we know after more than 2 years. Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years. Her family, friends and community members have also turned out for numerous searches, rallies and vigils throughout San Diego County.
‘Cyclovia Encinitas’ and new 2023 laws for CA bicyclists
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Cyclovia Encinitas took over a portion of Coast Highway 101 Sunday, closing it off to cars and leaving it wide open from D Street to J Street for people to walk, bike, skate, or enjoy the open road any way they chose. “Feels great, feels freeing,...
Federal authorities weigh proposal to strengthen air quality standards
SAN DIEGO — Federal authorities are weighing a move to strengthen current air quality standards for air pollution commonly known as 'soot'. These particles, generated by vehicles and industrial facilities, can have serious health consequences, impacting poor and minority communities particularly hard. The Environmental Protection Agency last updated these...
Starlight Bowl, closed since 2011, may get a chance to reopen in Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — The Starlight Bowl made its final curtain call in 2011 after its tenant decided to exit stage left and file for bankruptcy. Fast forward to 2023 and Stephen Stopper, the CEO of the Save Starlight organization believes it's time for this dramatic pause to come to an end.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to deliver 2023 State of the City address
SAN DIEGO — Todd Gloria will deliver his third State of the City address on Wednesday from the San Diego Civic Theatre. Watch the full address on CBS8+ and The CW San Diego. The public is invited to attend this event, the first State of the City delivered in person since 2020, held at the San Diego Civic Theater (1100 Third Ave. San Diego, 92101) in downtown San Diego.
Over 100 dogs rescued from Baja breeder in terrible condition
LA MESA, Calif. — A San Diego based dog rescue is warning people to know where they get their pets from. The message comes after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a popular breeder in Mexico. "I only wish we would’ve known sooner and done something then," said...
San Diego County Sheriff, Supervisors, and Assessor sworn into office
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Six newly-elected and returning officials were sworn in today, January 9, at the County Administration Center, including the new County Sheriff and Assessor. Among those sworn in at today's ceremony included, Fourth District Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Fifth District Supervisor Jim Desmond, Sheriff Kelly A....
Previewing WNDR Museum which is set to open in San Diego on January 11
SAN DIEGO — A new museum in San Diego that invites guests to fully engage with artworks and multi-sensory installations opens on January 11. The new San Diego location will be WNDR's second-ever location, part of a nationwide expansion from its flagship Chicago location. According to a press release,...
Larry Millete hearing | Judge to hear evidence surrounding missing mother, Maya Millete
SAN DIEGO — More than two years ago, a Chula Vista mother of three, Maya Millete, went missing. She still has not been found. On January 11, a preliminary hearing is set for her husband, Larry Millete, charged with Maya’s murder. Wednesday’s hearing is not a trial. There...
San Diego County Supervisors elect Nora Vargas as chairwoman
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The county Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Nora Vargas to serve as chairwoman today, while Terra Lawson-Remer was chosen as vice chair and Joel Anderson as chair pro-tem. First elected in 2020 to represent District 1, Vargas replaces Nathan Fletcher, who served two terms...
South Bay man helps hundreds of people beat homelessness and drug addiction
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — After spending thirty-five years in prison, a South Bay man is turning sobriety into success for himself and others. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the McAlister Institute South Bay Enhanced Services Center in Chula Vista. If you've ever wondered what kind of difference one...
San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more
SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
San Diego to get new green trash bins, kitchen pails to fight climate change
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people living in San Diego will receive green bins and kitchen pails in certain zip codes beginning this week. It’s all apart of the rollout of the Organic Waste Recycling Program that some have said will make a big impact on climate change.
Rushing waves flood coastal areas of San Diego County after a powerful storm drenched California
SAN DIEGO — Towering waves flooded much of the San Diego coast Friday morning, leaving ocean-front residents with a huge mess to clean up, and much of Mission Beach Boardwalk turned into a river. According to the National Weather Service, the system's passage prompted hazardous conditions out on the...
'Love, loyalty and support' | San Diego firefighter with 25 years of service remembered
SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people filled The Rock Church for the service Monday to celebrate the life of Chet Bertell. He died unexpectedly on December 13. "That person sitting next to you, across from you is special. That person also made the decision to be a protector," said his sister Sheri.
'Two years too long' Hike honors Chula Vista missing woman, Maya Millete
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — ‘Two years too long’—that was the message being heard loud and clear at Mount San Miguel park, where dozens of people from Chula Vista came together for today’s hike to support the family of Maya Millete. “It was panic–a feeling that...
SDPD officer hospitalized after accident involving a trolley downtown
SAN DIEGO — A female San Diego Police officer is in the hospital after an accident Thursday morning involving a trolley in downtown San Diego. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at 1st and West B Street across from Golden Hall. Police tell CBS 8 a citizen called 911...
