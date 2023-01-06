Read full article on original website
Mrs. Deardeuff’s Class Takes the Spirit Day Trophy!
Today, we had a single class walk away with the Spirit Day Trophy! Mrs. Deardeuff’s 4th Grade class won, with 95% of her students Rockin’ the Red. Congratulations!
We Love Our Principal
Our favorite principal, Mr. Nate Holt, was awarded the Rural Principal of the Year! The school district defines it as “a principal of a rural school who has made significant improvements to overcome the special challenges given the remote nature and size of the school.” We are super proud of him! He's done, and continues to do, amazing things for the students and faculty at Brockbank! We asked the staff to write something they appreciate or admire about Mr. Holt. The following are just a few of the responses:
Congratulations Mrs. Darrington!
“A principal who goes the extra mile on behalf of students and is an advocate for both individuals and groups of students.”. Thank you for the many things you do for all the Students at Cherry Creek. You embody the motto at Cherry Creek: You Lead, You Learn, You Inspire and help the students feel Important! Congratulations Mrs. Darrington! #leadersofCherryCreek.
1/6/23 SJHS Newsletter — 06/01/23 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. We’ve had a great first week back, and students are getting settled into their second semester classes. Grades from term 2 have been finalized; please check Infinite Campus for your child’s end of term grades. (Infinite Campus help) Upcoming SJHS events:. Monday,...
