Silicon Valley
This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study
Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
There is no timeline for reopening the area.
svvoice.com
Jim MacDonald, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Like a doctor diagnosing a patient, Repair Café electronics fixer Jim MacDonald methodically examined a paper shredder that would turn on but not shred. He was one of 23 volunteer fixers on hand to repair things for free for community members who arrived lugging nonworking household items at the Repair Café, held at Sunnyvale Library in November.
Tech layoffs won’t hurt downtown San Jose
Recent tech layoffs likely won’t prevent downtown San Jose from becoming a thriving commercial and residential hub. But uncertainty around remote work culture and lengthy timelines for completing major transit and development projects could spell years more struggle for the area and its businesses. Three regional experts said while...
climaterwc.com
30 San Mateo County schools named ‘2023 Distinguished Schools’
The California Department of Education honored 30 schools in San Mateo County with the 2023 California Distinguished Schools award. See a list of those schools at the end of this story. The San Mateo County honorees are among 356 elementary schools statewide earning the distinction. The Distinguished Schools program recognizes...
Sunnyvale gets sleek new City Hall
Sunnyvale’s environmentally conscious and modern City Hall building is nearing completion. The four-story, 120,000-square-foot building is expected to produce enough clean energy to power itself, and could be ready for move-in by March. The new building is going up next to the old city hall on the 26-acre civic center property along South Mathilda Avenue and El Camino Real.
Gilroy Dispatch
Santa Clara County issues evacuation warning near 101, Bolsa Road
Several areas southeast of Gilroy are under an evacuation warning in Santa Clara County in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Monday at 4pm. The areas include:. -South of Highway 152, East of Highway 101. -South of Pacheco Pass (Highway...
marincounty.org
Marin County Proclaims Local Emergency
San Rafael, CA – With a unanimous vote by its Board of Supervisors, the County of Marin on Tuesday proclaimed a local state of emergency because of the severe impacts of recent storms. The Board of Supervisors, convening for the first time in the new calendar year, ratified the...
All of California city under evacuation order amid deluge
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — (AP) — The entire community of Montecito, California and surrounding canyons were ordered to evacuate Monday amid a deluge of rain that has flooded roads and swollen waterways. The evacuation order affecting about 10,000 people came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that...
Santa Cruz up to $30 million in damages - 'for roads alone'
This story will be updated every three hours with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Santa Cruz County is fighting to keep the lights on and stay dry. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more storms are on the way — potentially including a tornado or waterspout. Stay informed on conditions in your area,...
pioneerpublishers.com
28 Contra Costa Schools Selected as State Distinguished Schools
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Twenty-eight Contra Costa County elementary schools are being honored with the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools award by the California Department of Education (CDE). According to the CDE, these exceptional elementary schools are, “illustrative of the hard work, dedication, and resilience...
Before-and-after photos show damage to Capitola after California storm
One of California's prettiest little beach towns is in for a long recovery.
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
Update: Death toll rises to 14; Lightning rumbles through San Francisco, East Bay
SAN FRANCISCO --An active jet stream continued to be an atmospheric river expressway, slamming yet another weather front into the Bay Area early Tuesday with damaging winds, lightning strikes, tornado warnings and intense downpours.Tuesday's system was embedded with potent storm cells carrying pea-sized hail, lightning and thunder. A cell that moved over San Francisco and the East Bay around noon triggered 5-10 lightning strikes every 5 minutes. The death toll from the storms that began last week climbed from 12 to 14 on Monday, after two people including a homeless person were killed by falling trees, state officials said. The...
Widespread flooding leads to swift water rescues, road closures across Bay Area after powerful storm
The headaches caused by the storms seen in the last week continue to threaten the Bay Area on Monday, as widespread flooding is leading to water rescues, road closures and more.
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
Paradise Post
Bay Area storms: Another round of ‘dangerous’ wind, rain expected to hit Bay Area
Another windy deluge is expected to slam into the Bay Area early this week, leading to concerns about flooding along the region’s rivers, while also raising the specter of widespread power outages from wind-battered trees falling onto power lines. The latest atmospheric river-fed storm is expected to begin impacting...
Eater
Here Are the Most Delicious Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s about to be the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing prosperity, longevity, and peace. While we don’t know what this new year will bring you, what we do know for sure is there are plenty of places to eat and celebrate the Lunar New Year around the Bay Area.
sfstandard.com
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
