Santa Clara, CA

Silicon Valley

This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study

Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
SUNNYVALE, CA
svvoice.com

Jim MacDonald, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Like a doctor diagnosing a patient, Repair Café electronics fixer Jim MacDonald methodically examined a paper shredder that would turn on but not shred. He was one of 23 volunteer fixers on hand to repair things for free for community members who arrived lugging nonworking household items at the Repair Café, held at Sunnyvale Library in November.
SUNNYVALE, CA
San José Spotlight

Tech layoffs won’t hurt downtown San Jose

Recent tech layoffs likely won’t prevent downtown San Jose from becoming a thriving commercial and residential hub. But uncertainty around remote work culture and lengthy timelines for completing major transit and development projects could spell years more struggle for the area and its businesses. Three regional experts said while...
SAN JOSE, CA
climaterwc.com

30 San Mateo County schools named ‘2023 Distinguished Schools’

The California Department of Education honored 30 schools in San Mateo County with the 2023 California Distinguished Schools award. See a list of those schools at the end of this story. The San Mateo County honorees are among 356 elementary schools statewide earning the distinction. The Distinguished Schools program recognizes...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Sunnyvale gets sleek new City Hall

Sunnyvale’s environmentally conscious and modern City Hall building is nearing completion. The four-story, 120,000-square-foot building is expected to produce enough clean energy to power itself, and could be ready for move-in by March. The new building is going up next to the old city hall on the 26-acre civic center property along South Mathilda Avenue and El Camino Real.
SUNNYVALE, CA
marincounty.org

Marin County Proclaims Local Emergency

San Rafael, CA – With a unanimous vote by its Board of Supervisors, the County of Marin on Tuesday proclaimed a local state of emergency because of the severe impacts of recent storms. The Board of Supervisors, convening for the first time in the new calendar year, ratified the...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
WSB Radio

All of California city under evacuation order amid deluge

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — (AP) — The entire community of Montecito, California and surrounding canyons were ordered to evacuate Monday amid a deluge of rain that has flooded roads and swollen waterways. The evacuation order affecting about 10,000 people came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that...
MONTECITO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Santa Cruz up to $30 million in damages - 'for roads alone'

This story will be updated every three hours with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Santa Cruz County is fighting to keep the lights on and stay dry. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more storms are on the way — potentially including a tornado or waterspout. Stay informed on conditions in your area,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

28 Contra Costa Schools Selected as State Distinguished Schools

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Twenty-eight Contra Costa County elementary schools are being honored with the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools award by the California Department of Education (CDE). According to the CDE, these exceptional elementary schools are, “illustrative of the hard work, dedication, and resilience...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Death toll rises to 14; Lightning rumbles through San Francisco, East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO --An active jet stream continued to be an atmospheric river expressway, slamming yet another weather front into the Bay Area early Tuesday with damaging winds, lightning strikes, tornado warnings and intense downpours.Tuesday's system was embedded with potent storm cells carrying pea-sized hail, lightning and thunder. A cell that moved over San Francisco and the East Bay around noon triggered 5-10 lightning strikes every 5 minutes.  The death toll from the storms that began last week climbed from 12 to 14 on Monday, after two people including a homeless person were killed by falling trees, state officials said.  The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

