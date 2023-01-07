ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalama, WA

Pirates Defense Clamps Down on Chinooks

By The Chronicle staff
Adna guard Brooklyn Loose drives baseline against Rainier Dec. 7.

At Kalama

PIRATES 67, CHINOOKS 20

Adna 22 29 12 4 — 67

Kalama 7 5 3 5 — 20

Adna: Hallom 8, B. Loose 7, Guard 24, Humphrey 8, N. Loose 4, K. VonMoos 14, A. VonMoos 2

Kalama: Johnston 8, Cadigan 2, Johnson 3, Given 2, Larsen 5

Led by a tenacious defense, the Adna girls basketball team stuffed Kalama Friday night in a 67-20 win on the road in Central 2B play.

That defense led to offense, with the Pirates scoring at will in transition on run outs, led by Gaby Guard’s 24 points.

“Our defense hasn’t been great like it could be,” Pirates coach Chris Bannish said. “It might look it at times, but we have things we’ve been working on. Tonight it turned into offense. The effort from defense led to our offense. If we get better defensively, we have a chance to do some things. If we don’t defend we’re toast.”

The Pirates held the Chinooks to just 12 points in the first half, and kept the ‘Nooks in single digits in each quarter. Karlee VonMoos added 14 points in the post for Adna to round out double figure scorers.

The Pirates will take the court next against Winlock on Wednesday.

