Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Siberian tiger that killed teenage boy at SF Zoo shows the effect of animal bullyingCristoval Victorial
This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut CreekVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
A Haunting PSA Shows the Dangers of Driving Through FloodsThomas Smith
Related
Bay Area home inspector lists red flags to watch for following series of storms
CONCORD – Homes across the Bay Area are taking a beating from the continuing line of back to back storms. Inspectors say now is the time to look for any damage."I think the most significant is that we've seen some water pooling around the house," says Ron Chang, the owner of WIN Home Inspection Tri-Cities. On Tuesday, Chang was talking with homeowner Maria Elena Roja about some of the issues he found at her Concord home.Roja has lived in the Eichler since 1989, but is now thinking of selling and wanted to get the house inspected for possible storm damage...
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands without power in Bay Area; San Jose hard hit
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Downed trees and downed power lines took out power for nearly 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area at its peak Tuesday morning, with residents in the South Bay comprising nearly half of those outages. In San Jose's Willow Glen where a power pole fell onto...
KTVU FOX 2
Road's collapse cuts off some Corralitos residents from rest of county
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - In the small community of Corralitos, Redwood Road goes from a way out, to a dead-end in the 100 block. A 20-foot-by-20-foot section of the street collapsed when the supporting soil was weakened by the most recent storm. Upwards of nine homeowners in this isolated section of unincorporated Santa Cruz County are cut off -- Unable to use vehicles to travel the miles-long serpentine path back into town.
KTVU FOX 2
Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed
Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
KTVU FOX 2
In pictures: Destruction from storms lashing Bay Area
Felton Grove residents bracing for the next round of storms after destructive flooding. On Monday night, it's the calm before the next storm. Those who spoke with KTVU remember the Felton Grove floods of 1982 and 1998. They say they haven’t experienced anything like this since then, and unfortunately this time, they don’t know if or when the flooding will be over.
KTVU FOX 2
Tree topples SF Muni bus
Crews in San Francisco were hard at work on Tuesday to cleanup damage from a series of storms to sweep the Bay Area. A tree that toppled a Muni was one of the hazards left after this latest round of storms.
High winds tear roof off South San Francisco apartment complex
In the midst of another walloping of severe weather in the Bay Area, high winds blew the roof off a South San Francisco apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at a fourplex on Susie Way and only impacted the top two units, Deputy City Manager Leslie Arroyo told The Examiner. While the two units were exposed to inclement weather, the roof's wooden structure remained...
KTVU FOX 2
Tower collapses in San Jose after being hit by tree, thousands without power
Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed. Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
San Francisco business owner filmed spraying woman who appears to be homeless with hose
A local business is getting some misdirected hate after a man was filmed spraying water on a woman who appears to be homeless in front of the establishment. The problem is, the man isn't affiliated with the business.
Widespread flooding leads to swift water rescues, road closures across Bay Area after powerful storm
The headaches caused by the storms seen in the last week continue to threaten the Bay Area on Monday, as widespread flooding is leading to water rescues, road closures and more.
KTVU FOX 2
California governor tours storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hours after he unveiled the fact that California has a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion in the state capitol, Gov. Gavin Newsom headed south on Tuesday to Santa Cruz County where he assessed how the torrential storms have ravaged the idyllic coastal beach side communities.
KTVU FOX 2
'We're not done yet:' Thunderstorms possible in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - The wet weather isn't over just yet. In the last three days, areas such as the Santa Cruz Mountains have seen 7 inches of rain. And the Bay Area residents should expect more on Tuesday. "There are multiple systems coming through today," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said....
KTVU FOX 2
Many in San Jose left without power in storms
In San Jose's Willow Glen, a power pole fell onto a liquor store, for example, 5,000 customers were in the dark. James Torrez reports.
NBC Bay Area
‘The Whole Building Shook': Tree Branch Crashes Into Peninsula Home
A giant tree branch crashed into a Peninsula family's home early Tuesday during another round of heavy rain and gusty winds. The tree limb crashed into the Larsen family's home in Woodside at about 2 a.m. No one was injured. "The whole building shook," Daryl Larsen said. "We heard glass...
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
KTVU FOX 2
Power out in much of San Jose
Downed trees and downed power lines took out power for nearly 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area Tuesday morning, with residents in the South Bay suffering the most. James Torrez reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Flooding devastates Belmont mobile home community
This latest round of rain has kept one Belmont community inundated with water since New Year's Eve. A mobile home park near Highway 101 has seen all 80-plus homes damaged.
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
Tech layoffs won’t hurt downtown San Jose
Recent tech layoffs likely won’t prevent downtown San Jose from becoming a thriving commercial and residential hub. But uncertainty around remote work culture and lengthy timelines for completing major transit and development projects could spell years more struggle for the area and its businesses. Three regional experts said while...
Comments / 0