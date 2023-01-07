Riverhawks Can’t Make Up Early Deficit in Loss to Ducks

Stefani Arceo-Hanson fights through defenders toward the hoop during the first half of Toledo's loss to Napavine on Dec. 14.

At Toutle Lake

DUCKS 54, RIVERHAWKS 31

Toledo 6 12 11 2 — 31

Toutle Lake 21 12 12 9 — 54

Toledo: Q. Norberg 1, K. Lairson 3, Arceo-Hanson 13, Hill 5, Marcil 2, Stanley 7

Toutle Lake: L. Dean 13, S. Thomas 1, Thayer 8, D. Thomas 2, K. Dean 13, J. Smith 3, Cooper 4, K. Smith 10

Facing an early hole it couldn’t climb out of, the Toledo girls basketball team fell behind, 21-6, in the first frame and couldn’t come back in a 54-31 Central 2B league loss Friday night on the road.

The Riverhawks’ Stefani Arceo-Hanson scored a team-high 13 points to go along with six boards, but it was a tough shooting night for the road team in Cowlitz County.

Ryah Stanley added seven points for the Riverhawks, who kept pace with the Ducks after a tough first quarter before scoring just two points in the fourth.

Toledo will hope to rebound quickly against Kalama next Wednesday at home.