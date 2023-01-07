Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 113, Dallas 101
DALLAS (101) Hardaway Jr. 6-11 1-1 16, Wood 2-7 8-8 12, D.Powell 1-1 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 4-7 2-2 13, Doncic 12-22 16-21 43, Bertans 0-5 0-0 0, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Bullock 2-8 0-0 6, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 1-6 0-0 2, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-1 0-2 3, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 29-36 101.
WVNews
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
WVNews
Orlando 109, Portland 106
ORLANDO (109) Banchero 5-16 8-10 19, F.Wagner 12-20 3-4 29, Carter Jr. 7-11 3-4 20, Fultz 7-8 4-4 18, G.Harris 2-5 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 0-0 11, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 2-6 2-3 6, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-78 20-25 109.
WVNews
Toronto 132, Charlotte 120
CHARLOTTE (120) McDaniels 3-7 4-6 11, Washington 5-8 0-0 13, Plumlee 9-10 3-5 21, Ball 9-22 2-2 24, Rozier 14-19 0-0 33, Martin 3-7 0-0 7, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Smith Jr. 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 47-86 11-15 120.
WVNews
Utah 116, Cleveland 114
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 5-8 2-4 12, Okoro 1-3 2-2 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Garland 8-18 4-4 21, Mitchell 14-27 11-11 46, Osman 0-3 0-0 0, Stevens 5-6 0-0 11, Love 3-12 0-0 6, LeVert 5-11 1-3 12, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 20-24 114.
WVNews
Miami 112, Oklahoma City 111
OKLAHOMA CITY (111) Dort 4-13 2-4 11, Jal.Williams 5-9 1-2 12, Omoruyi 2-3 0-0 4, Giddey 8-18 2-2 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-18 6-7 26, Waters III 2-6 3-4 9, Muscala 1-1 0-0 2, K.Williams 6-8 0-2 13, Joe 2-7 0-0 6, Mann 2-3 0-0 4, Wiggins 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-91 14-21 111.
WVNews
Drake 76, Ill.-Chicago 71, OT
DRAKE (13-5) Brodie 4-10 6-9 14, Penn 4-8 6-10 15, Sturtz 6-9 0-1 12, Wilkins 2-4 0-0 6, DeVries 5-11 3-4 15, Enright 2-4 2-2 6, Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Calhoun 0-3 1-2 1, Djamgouz 1-1 0-0 3, Northweather 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 26-53 18-29 76.
WVNews
Dayton 82, Fordham 58
DAYTON (12-5) Amzil 2-6 3-5 8, Camara 6-9 2-3 15, Holmes 12-15 8-10 32, Blakney 1-1 2-2 4, Sharavjamts 1-6 2-2 4, Brea 4-4 0-0 12, Nwokeji 3-4 1-1 7, Uhl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-45 18-23 82.
WVNews
Kansas St. 65, Oklahoma St. 57
OKLAHOMA ST. (9-7) Boone 9-15 5-6 23, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 2-13 1-1 5, Wright 1-9 0-0 3, Asberry 5-11 2-2 15, Newton 2-5 0-0 4, Harris 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Kouma 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-66 8-9 57.
WVNews
Belmont 74, Valparaiso 59
BELMONT (12-6) Friberg 1-5 0-0 3, Tyson 2-5 2-2 7, Brauns 6-9 1-2 13, Davidson 2-4 0-0 5, Sheppard 5-10 0-0 13, Gillespie 7-13 0-1 15, Bellinger 1-2 2-2 4, Shanks 1-3 2-2 4, Sabin 2-2 0-0 4, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Jakubicek 1-1 0-0 2, Vanderjagt 1-2 0-0 2, Braccia 0-0 0-0 0, Dykstra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 7-9 74.
Historic Georgia victory vs. TCU tops CFB quotes of the week
The Georgia Bulldogs celebrate their win, and the TCU Horned Frogs lament their loss.
Comments / 0