Photos: Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th vote

By Kent Nishimura, Los Angeles Times, times wire service
 4 days ago
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) wields the gavel for the first time after his election early Saturday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was elected speaker of the House early Saturday morning after four days and 15 ballots, resuscitating a chamber that had been paralyzed as it endured the longest struggle to elect a leader since before the Civil War.

McCarthy’s long-delayed triumph marks the high point of a congressional career he began as a staffer for former Rep. Bill Thomas more than three decades ago.

But the Republican leader’s victory came at a price. To secure the votes required to succeed fellow Californian Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) as speaker, McCarthy had to agree to compromises that dramatically weaken the power of the post.

The deals McCarthy struck with a group of fewer than two dozen hard-line Republicans will empower the far right of his party ahead of a congressional term that promises contentious battles over funding the federal government and increasing the debt ceiling.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) is congratulated by other members of Congress in the House chamber after his election as speaker early Saturday morning. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), left, speaks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) on the House floor Friday night. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy receives the gavel from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) after the vote early Saturday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
McCarthy celebrates winning the speakership. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
McCarthy and Jeffries embrace after their ascension as their respective party leaders in the House. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
McCarthy presides over the swearing-in of members of the 118th House of Representatives early Saturday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
McCarthy speaks to reporters in National Statuary Hall in the Capitol on Saturday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
McCarthy gets a hug from Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) after winning the House speakership. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
To secure enough votes, McCarthy agreed to compromises that dramatically weaken the power of the post. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Comments / 37

Ms Fantabulous
4d ago

Why is he even celebrating? No one really wanted him. Here begins all the Republicans problems. They will be sorry. This man is no good and then he has that Marjorie Greene behind him. Now the trouble begins

Reply(1)
9
Jason Moore
4d ago

He should have never been voted on the 4 time there should have been someone else if it take 15 time to get you in the office you are not what the party needs it just means you are a power hungry man that will not bring the party together but divide it even more!

Reply
4
ASSRYIAN/IRAQI??✝️??
4d ago

Establishment is so deep and corrupt💯💯💯The people did not want McCarthy is part of world economic forum💯

Reply(1)
6
