Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO