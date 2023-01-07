Local standout QB would ‘love to play at Clemson’

Clemson played host to this local standout quarterback prospect during the season.

Mason Holtzclaw from nearby Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) attended the Tigers’ regular season finale against South Carolina on Nov. 26 as an unofficial visitor.

The class of 2026 signal-caller has camped at Clemson a few times in the past, but the aforementioned game marked his first time on campus for a recruiting visit.

“I loved it,” Holtzclaw told The Clemson Insider recently, reflecting on the visit. “I love the atmosphere that they have and the energy they brought, and loved the campus that they have and the coaches that I got to talk to.

“I just loved the atmosphere that they brought and the energy that the crowd brought and the players brought, and it was a great game.”

Holtzclaw spent some time during the visit with Clemson offensive analyst and former Tiger quarterback great Tajh Boyd, and Holtzclaw also had the chance to speak a little bit with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“He just told me that I needed to come back to camp sometime this summer and get some work in,” Holtzclaw said of what he heard from Streeter.

What does the 6-foot-4, 185-pound rising sophomore know about Clemson’s interest in him early in the recruiting process?

“We’ve communicated some,” he said. “We haven’t really talked much, but they just told me they want me to come back and camp and that I have good size.”

Holtzclaw has also been on visits to Virginia Tech, and the Hokies have shown a lot of interest in him. He visited Tennessee last summer as well and is getting some interest from South Carolina, too.

Holtzclaw, who started for Wren as a freshman this past season, estimated that he threw for 1,400-1,500 yards with around 14 touchdowns.

“I’m going to say I’m a good leader on the field, getting to be with people I like to play with, and also just going out there and having fun with people,” he said, describing himself as a quarterback. “And then me having good size and bringing good arm accuracy and being able to have good throwing power.”

Holtzclaw intends to return to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp again this coming summer.

“I really want to go up there and show the way that I know the game and show my arm accuracy and how good I can throw the ball around,” he said, “and even rolling out in the pocket, knowing that I can move.”

While Holtzclaw admittedly grew up a South Carolina fan, that wouldn’t make an offer from Clemson any less significant to him, should he receive one down the road.

“To get an offer from Clemson, that would mean a lot,” he said. “I’ve always liked Carolina, but Clemson is always a place that I would love to play at. I’d love to play at Clemson.”

